Brand Manager Integrated Marketing
Swedish Match Sales Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm
2025-08-06
Join us to deliver a smoke- free future as a Brand Manager Integrated Marketing!
We've chosen to do something incredible. We're totally transforming our business and building our future on one clear purpose - to deliver a smoke-free future. Swedish Match is an affiliate of PMI and have been a leader in the industry for more than 200 years.
In the Nordic region, we are 1,600 employees based in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway working in various functions and teams and together we are collaborating to deliver a smoke-free Nordics.
Role summary:
In this role you will define consumer activation and engagement strategy, implement campaigns and programs to interact with consumers, drive engagement, activate audience participation, and enhance brand awareness and loyalty. You will also, as a Brand Ambassador, build a strong brand image at events and in your own channels, aligning with strategic objectives to boost brand equity.
Your "day to day":
• Contribute to the business performance of the Nicotine Pouches (NP) Category at Nordic level, including category P&L in the cluster, Net Operating Revenue and Share of Market.
• Develop activation strategies and plans, including identifying target audience segments, engagement opportunities, tactics, and channels to drive brand awareness, strengthen brand image, foster brand loyalty and drive consumer engagement. Coordinate, align, co-develop with relevant markets within the cluster to secure integration in the market's deployment strategies, following trade processes and market regulatory framework; subsequently prepare comprehensive brand communication plans to realize the strategy.
• Develop, manage and ensure deployment of consumer engagement and activation projects, campaigns, initiatives, and programs across multiple channels, including digital, social media, events, direct retail, etc. as defined by Manager Integrated Marketing Activation within calendar brand marketing plans.
• Collaborate with internal cross-functional teams and channel leads across Nordics as well as external partners to create and deploy compelling activation concepts and assets and oversee omnichannel integration of activation efforts to ensure maximized visibility, amplified impact, consistency, and alignment across channels.
• Lead and manage assigned initiatives and projects.
• Manage and develop efficient working relationships with agencies including briefs and budgets.
• Act as SPOC in various market channel forums to align plans and secure local exaction according to brand guidelines
Who you are:
Minimum 6+ years in Marketing, activation, consumer engagement or related roles, preferably in FMCG in an international environment.
University degree in Marketing, Communications, business economics or similar field.
Proven experience of successfully transforming strategic insights into actionable activation strategies, engagement initiatives, and impactful brand experience concepts.
Excellent stakeholder management and experience of creating cross-functional success.
Very good strategic height and analytical ability but can work with details when required.
Strong leadership skills with proven knowledge of effective informal leadership.
Strong project management skills; structured and self-driven working style.
Experience from managing budget and good financial understanding.
Strong communication, presentation, and storytelling skills (incl English).
Experience from collaboration with external agency partners.
All applicants must have the legal right to work in Sweden
Please note that relocation support is not available for this job.
What we offer
Our success depends on the dedicated people who come to work every single day with a sense of purpose and an appetite for progress. Join Swedish Match and you too can:
• Seize the freedom to define your future and ours. We'll empower you to take risks, experiment and explore.
• Be part of an inclusive, diverse culture, where everyone's contribution is respected; collaborate with some of the world's best people and feel like you belong.
• Enjoy flexibility of hybrid way of working - split your time between working from our office or the comfort of your home, where it works best for you in line with business needs.
• Pursue your ambitions and develop your skills with a global business - our staggering size and scale provides endless opportunities to progress.
