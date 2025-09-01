Brand Designer
Great, you're finally here! Maybe you already know Teamtailor? We are disrupting the business and changing how over 5000 companies attract, recruit and hire top talent all over the
We see our platform as an enabler for candidates and companies to make a perfect match and so far we have supported almost half a million hires - how cool is that? Not only are we a matchmaker, we also provide all the tools recruiters need and want to make their jobs easy, fun and effective. This certainly can't be done without ambitious and lovable people...
Now we're looking for a Brand Designer to be our visual and creative voice. You will contribute with your exceptional craftsmanship to deliver best-in-class user experience on all customer touch-points. Together we're going to build a globally loved brand
This means you will be responsible for the Teamtailor brand, which includes developing and evolving its current identity and making sure all touch points breathe the Teamtailor spirit; reaching from marketing activities to digital experiences on our website etc. You will report to our CMO and work closely with our Web Developer to move and execute with speed. Sounds pretty fun right?
What are we looking for?
• Evolving and developing the Teamtailor Brand and identity in tight collaboration with marketing and product.
• Designing and developing the website, landing pages, marketing and sales material, digital touch-points and brand guidelines.
• Working with third-party suppliers such as illustrators, animators and photographers.
• Working with various stakeholders on continuous testing to learn from design performance to iterate and improve future designs.
• Delivering great user experience on all customer touch-points.
• Someone with creative integrity, independence of judgement and great interest in the world around.
• A plus + if you also have experience with video production.
What we offer:
• The opportunity to create and build a world leading SaaS-brand.
• A vibrant, fun and challenging workplace with ambitious plans for the future.
• A global team of dedicated and open-minded people who will always root for you and support your growth.
