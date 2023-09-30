BOM & Release Engineer
Incluso AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Partille
, Borås
, Jönköping
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
For our client client in Gothenburg we are looking for a BOM & Release Engineer.
Assignment Description
Our client develops, manufactures, and sells high performance electric drive units for fully electric vehicles, addressing the whole value chain, including production software and single components.
Our client has 1000 experienced employees across two R&D Centers in Gothenburg Sweden and in Wuxi China.
• Planning and -follow-up of hardware and software releases
• Creation and maintenance of BOM structures in PLM tool
• Tracking of status in change management and issue managements tools
• Tracking of status in production related quality management tools
• Subject matter expert in operational requirements of PLM tools
• Support implementation of new PLM tool in engineering team.
Requirements
Required skills:
Siemens PMM
JIRA (meritorious)
Experience:
Recognized for handling arising questions
Enhances efficiency and effectiveness by creating new approaches, formulates solutions to outstanding problems
Works independently
May lead teams on small projects
Has a depth of knowledge to become an expert
Automotive Experience
English & Chinese, both written and spoken.
Experience of working with PLM software.
This is a full-time consultancy position in Gothenburg. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Göteborg Jobbnummer
8155107