Bobarista på heltid
Tealab AB / Servitörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla servitörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-10-28
We are hiring!
We are looking for a part-time employee with the possibility of transitioning to a full-time position.
We are looking for a passionate Bobarista that want to be part of our family!
We are looking for you with the following qualities:
• Can work on Tuesday to Saturday and sometimes Sunday
• Ability to work independently and as a team
• Ability to manage time and prioritize
• A multi-tasker who enjoys working in a fast-paced environment
• Maintain a positive and friendly attitude
• Quick learner
• Experienced in the kitchen
• Multiple languages skills is a plus
• Passionate for customer service and helping people find their perfect cup of bubble tea
• Ability to take initiative to complete tasks and solve problems
• At least 19 years old
Your day to day:
• Actively greet and engage with our customers and provide the best customer experience
• Work in accordance with Me Teas standard routines to guarantee a good working environment for you and your colleagues
• Making boba drinks
• Taking order from customers
• Cleaning
• Cook boba and tea
• Prepare stuff for daily use
We are looking forward to your application!
Interested applicants send your resume and cover letter with picture to: recruitment@meandtea.se
The application deadline is 15th nov 2024
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-15
