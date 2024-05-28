Biotechnology engineer
2024-05-28
Bioextrax is an innovation-driven company using industrial biotechnology to contribute to a more sustainable future. We are originally a spin-off from the Department of Biotechnology at Lund University and are now a rapidly growing publicly traded company.
Our vision is to be a world-leader in bio-based
technologies accelerating the transition to a sustainable, green global
economy. The company is consistently working to develop innovative and green
solutions based on microbiology and biotechnology.
The core of our business is a bio-based platform
technology for hydrolysis of protein rich materials. This technology has many
applications that can contribute to a bio-based and circular economy. We have
developed methods to produce the bio-based and biodegradable polymers
polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) and to turn various protein-rich materials such as
poultry feathers into valuable materials to be used in feed, textile, and
cosmetic applications.
While we are bringing our technologies to the market,
we are constantly exploring new ways our platform can contribute to a more
sustainable society. Does this interest you? Are you up for the challenge?
About the
position
We are looking for a Biotechnology engineer, to
join our team in Lund, Sweden. You will be working closely with our Chief
Technology Officer in a creative role where your tasks will range from design
and execution of lab/pilot experiments to the exploration of new applications
for our bio-based technologies. You will be involved in process
conceptualization and identification of new processes, and the development and
testing of strategies to improve bioprocess KPIs such as yields and product
properties. You will be directly involved in designing experiments, running
bench-top and pilot-scale fermenters downstream processing of materials,
generating and analyzing data and materials for customers, preparing
experimental reports, and providing input on technical approaches to meet
project goals.
The position will require occasional shift work (e.g.
evenings, nights and/or weekends).
Who are you?
• We are looking
for an ambitious individual with a background in Biochemical engineering,
Biotechnology, Microbiology, or a related field.
• You have a
willingness to join a quickly expanding team on our journey from a small
R&D company to a global leader within the bio-based economy.
Required lab
experience:
• Microbial
and/or enzyme protein hydrolysis at lab and pilot-scale with different
cultivation techniques (batch fed-batch, repeated, and continuous).
• Optimization
of microbial cultivation conditions for high hydrolysis activity and product
yield/recovery.
• Downstream
processing of hydrolysis product and reactants.
• Characterization
of hydrolyzed proteins, peptides, amino acids and similar.
• Online/Offline
monitoring of microbial growth and products (spectroscopy, electrophoresis, and
chromatography).
• Biomass
pre-treatment.
• Cell-free
hydrolysis reactions (e.g. protease, esterase, amylase, lipase, or cellulase).
Desired
experience:
• Bioprocess
design and cost estimations.
• Keratin
hydrolysis with biological methods.
• Assessment
of keratin utilization in feed/food or material applications.
Job
responsibilities:
• Participation
in project teams in designing and operating lab and pilot scale fermentation
experiments.
• Presentation
and interpretation of results and projects outcomes.
• Active
contribution to improve processes and methods and evaluate the patentability of
results.
The position is
full-time. Salary depends on experience.
About you:
You have an entrepreneurial mindset and the ability to
take advantage of new opportunities and let go of things that do not
work. You also possess a willingness to learn new things, collaborate, and
critically assess new ideas.
We think that the right person can work on a
stand-alone basis. It is also important that you are flexible,
solution-oriented, innovative and at the same time being reliable. You possess
good social skills and are a down-to-earth team player.
Bioextrax is growing fast, and you consider it an
exciting opportunity to be part of our journey.
Do you want to
join us? Send CV to Bioextrax CEO, Edvard Hall at edh@bioextrax.com
, please
include reference letters, no personal letter is needed. This is an on-going
recruitment process; interviews are being conducted continuously. Så ansöker du
