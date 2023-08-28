Bid Manager - Extended Scope and Heat Pumps
Bid Manager - Extended scope & Heat pumps bid management
A Snapshot of Your Day
Are you interested to work in an environment that provides you technical as well as techno-commercial challenges in an international business context driven by the energy transition to lower the CO2 footprint of energy production?
We are looking for a new colleague to join our Bid Management team within Extended Scope and Heat Pumps Bid Management to support our sales projects. The Bid Manager is a key position in the organization and is a major contributor to support the company's order intake and profitability.
Bid Management, Extended Scope and Heat Pumps, has over the past years contributed to significant increased order intake for Siemens Energy AB and enabled gas turbine sales to projects that we otherwise would not have been able to address without Extended Scope. During the past years, we have also been a strong contributing factor to secure the first heat pump projects in modern times for Siemens Energy AB.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Prepare competitive bids in sales projects where additional equipment in addition to our own manufactured gas turbine is requested (e.g. major bought out equipment such as heat recovery steam generators, steam turbines, other BoP equipment or a combination thereof).
* Independently lead technical bid efforts and bid team members consisting of different disciplines within the company and from external partners.
* Lead efforts to review customer specifications, define technical configuration and scope of supply, source and aggregate project cost estimates and as well as project specific exceptions and clarifications.
* Lead and coordinate the technical risk and opportunity management within your bid projects.
* Lead technical clarification meetings with our customers and contribute with technical expertise in commercial customer negotiations.
* The position includes international business trips which frequency and duration may vary depending on the actual sales situation and to certain degree on personal preferences.
What You Bring
* Engineering degree, preferably a Master's (Mechanical, Electrical or similar)
* Experience and technical knowledge of energy production equipment and its specifics that's been gained via a documented background in either gas turbine-, steam turbine- or combined cycle power plant business or similar experience acquired elsewhere, preferably from bid-, engineering- or project management.
* You are analytical, curious to learn and have experience to work independently under own leadership as well as to lead others.
* You are familiar in techno-commercial topics and understand how they influence the bid and order execution.
* You are genuinely motivated to win, have excellent communication skills and a customer-oriented mindset, allowing you to successfully work with both external and internal stakeholders from different continents and cultures.
* You are fluent in English. Swedish language skill is a merit.
About the Team
The team currently consist of 15 colleagues including Thermodynamic Engineers and Bid Managers. You will belong to a global Bid Management organization that is represented in Singapore, China, Austria, the U.S., the U.K., Thailand, Spain and in Sweden. We work with international projects on a global scale that allows you as an individual to interact with colleagues and customers from other continents and cultures.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Check out this page to learn more about our Gas Service business https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/offerings/power-generation.html
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
What's it like to work at Siemens Energy? Take a look: https://bit.ly/3hD9pvK
