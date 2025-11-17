Bid Costing Manager
2025-11-17
ValueOne is looking for a Bid Costing Manager for an assignment with one of our clients in the manufacturing industry in Västerås. The start date is as soon as possible, and the assignment will run for 9 months with the possibility of extension.
ValueOne is specialists in supply chain management, purchasing and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The role
As Bid Costing Manager, you are responsible for preparing, analyzing, and compiling cost data for major bids and projects to ensure market-competitive and commercially aware proposals. You work closely with Bid Managers, project leaders, finance functions, and technical teams.
Main responsibilities:
Prepare and analyze cost data for bids.
Establish the cost structure for bids according to customer requirements, contractual terms, and internal processes.
Assemble cost components in line with financial guidelines and report to responsible project managers.
Manage cost calculations during the negotiation phase and adjust cost commitments when changes occur.
Ensure the transfer of cost information to the project phase after winning bids and analyze any deviations.
Participate in "Make or Buy" analyses and compare costs between different solutions.
Take responsibility for cost optimization and contribute to improving the overall competitiveness of the bid.
Support the development of the commercial strategy for requests for quotation (RFQ).
Experience and competencies
We are looking for a professional with at least three years of experience in a similar role, with a background in cost estimation or project control within the technical industry. You hold a post-secondary degree in economics, engineering, or industrial management and possess excellent skills in MS Excel and PowerPoint. Fluency in English, both spoken and written, is essential, while knowledge of Swedish is an advantage.
You are analytical and structured, with the ability to communicate clearly and effectively. You combine strong business sense with excellent collaboration skills and thrive in dynamic, results-driven environments.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Feel free to contact Emmy Aho at 076 513 40 22 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-17
