BI/Analytics Web Developer
2023-08-29
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
BI/Analytics Web Developer
Do you like working in an agile and fast-paced global environment? Are truly committed, talented and collaborative colleagues something that you are looking for? Are you curious and dare to think new? Welcome to Epiroc and the role as BI/Analytics Web Developer!
Key responsibilities and focus areas of this position will include continued development and enhancement of the Data Analytics Portal functionalities. Develop new features in Portal Web - Frontend, Backend and Database. Implement and maintain processes and protocols to ensure safeguarding of data. Ongoing development of solutions to meet users/business requirements.
Mission
You will be responsible for development solution proposals - Effort, System design, Database design and UI, Code Reviews.
Development of the new features in Portal API - Backend and Database will be also part of your work.
We will rely on your expertise while investigating and fixing bugs - Code, Database and Azure logs.
Create and manage Azure DevOps release pipelines.
Manage deployments of Portal Web and Portal API.
Developing technical documents to represent the design and code of the application.
Support team Operations.
Your profile
Strong experience in working with .NET / C
Knowledge of WebAPI to be able to migrate functionalities.
Git used in Azure Devops to version control all codes.
Azure Bicep for creating infrastructure, as well as versioning changes to Azure resources.
Azure Pipelines to be able to automate code deployment but also to be able to deploy
the infrastructure independently of PC.
React to be able to help create / support the development of the new DA portal.
Azure AD / B2C authentication with MSAL and React.
Self motivated individual who thrives in a group environment or is capable of working independently as required.
Outgoing personality with ability to think 'out of the box' and bring ideas, suggestions that will ensure continued enhancement of the data portal web environment.
As our corporate language is English, good verbal and written communication skills in English are required. You are a team player with a "can do" attitude.
Location
The location is Örebro, Sweden. But can be flexible within the Epiroc IT HUB locations depending on the candidate.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible, by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2022-09-15.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Prem Nair (Global BI Product Manager) prem.nair@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Recruitment specialist Dana Galova, dana.galova@epiroc.com
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions. Ersättning
