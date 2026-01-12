BI / Analytics Engineer
At Sambla Group, data is the engine that powers our decision-making, product innovation, and business strategy. We are strengthening our Data Platform team and are seeking a BI / Analytics Engineer who can design, architect, and maintain the analytical backbone that supports the entire organization. You will join a team of three Data Engineers and two Analytics Engineers, reporting directly to the Engineering Manager.
This is a highly technical role focused on building scalable analytical systems - not just dashboards. You will architect end-to-end analytical solutions, engineer robust transformation layers, design governed semantic models, and ensure that business users have access to high-quality, high-trust data assets that enable genuine self-service analytics.
Key Responsibilities
Analytics Engineering & Data Infrastructure
Design, build, and maintain modular, scalable ELT models using SQL, dbt, DAX and Git-based workflows.
Engineer transformation logic with testing, validation, and quality monitoring baked in from the start.
Optimize data pipelines, data warehouse structures, and SQL logic for performance, maintainability, and long-term stability.
Ensure strong data lineage and cataloging of assets across the analytical stack.
Data Modeling & Architecture
Architect and own core analytical data models (star/snowflake schemas, dimensional models, semantic layers) that become the foundation for company-wide analytics.
Define and enforce modeling standards - including documentation, naming conventions, version control, testing, and governance.
Partner with Data Engineering to align ingestion structures with downstream analytical requirements and domain ownership.
BI Engineering & Analytical Solutions
Build robust BI datasets, governed semantic models, and reusable analytical marts that power dashboards, exploration, forecasting, and operational reporting.
Develop analytical solutions in Power BI and other BI tools with a focus on long-lived, reusable, well-modeled datasets - not throwaway visualizations.
Implement BI governance: shared metrics layers, access control, performance tuning, metadata management, and dataset certification.
Ensure BI solutions are engineered with maintainability, scalability, and user adoption in mind.
Self-Service Analytics & Enablement
Design analytical assets that allow end-users to confidently explore data, build their own reports, and access trusted metrics without engineering support.
Create discoverable, well-structured data layers with clear documentation and consistent semantics.
Guide analysts and business stakeholders on best practices for querying, modeling, and analytical design.
Requirements
Bachelor's or master's degree, preferably in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Data, or a related technical field.
Several years of experience in analytics engineering, BI engineering, or analytical architecture roles.
Expert-level SQL (optimization, advanced functions, analytical modeling patterns).
Deep experience with Power BI or similar tools, with the ability to design data models, semantic layers, measures, and scalable analytical components.
Proven experience designing, maintaining, and governing analytical solutions intended for broad end-user consumption.
Strong understanding of data warehousing principles and analytical model architecture.
Nice-to-Have / Strong Pluses
Experience with dbt or dbt-like frameworks, including modeling layers, testing, and documentation.
Familiarity with Git-based workflows, pull requests, code review, and CI/CD for analytics assets.
Exposure to cloud data warehouses (BigQuery, Snowflake, Databricks) and other BI/self-service tools (Tableau, Qlik, Looker, ThoughtSpot).
Experience working with conversational analytics tools or AI-driven insight platforms that enable users to interact with data through natural language.
Success in this role requires not only technical excellence, but also a collaborative spirit, a curious approach to problem-solving, and a drive to support and uplift your colleagues. You'll thrive in this role if...
You think in architecture, standards, and systems, not just individual reports or datasets.
You emphasize data quality, traceability, and semantic consistency across the entire stack.
You're comfortable owning analytical domains end-to-end, from warehouse structures to BI data models to user-facing semantic layers.
You enjoy building scalable, governed analytical foundations that empower end-users and raise the analytics maturity of the entire organization.
You enjoy interacting with users to understand their needs and pain points, and translating that into data products.
What we offer:
Business in mind & people at heart - we deliver results together and celebrate our achievements.
A varied and challenging role in a multinational and highly innovative company, where we value the development of our employees
We are strong believers in creating a fun workplace where people enjoy coming to work.
