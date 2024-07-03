Bess Specialist
2024-07-03
Do you want to be part of a growing industry that is actively contributing to our net-zero future? Are you experienced in designing and implementing BESS Systems connected to the grid? Do you want to work on international projects and provide value on a global scale?
If this sounds like you, or you're curious to learn more, then this role could be the perfect opportunity. Join our Power Systems department as our new BESS Specialist and work with us to close the gap to a sustainable future.
Your new role
As our new BESS Specialist, you will be part of our team in either Malmö, Gothenburg, Luleå, Västerås or Stockholm with project managers and technical experts. You will participate in small to large scale complex projects where new and conventional technologies in the energy sector is applied.
The position will offer you the opportunity to apply and further develop your Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) skills as well as your technical insight, while working on the projects supported by senior project managers and technical experts. Furthermore, you will join appropriate competence team(s) for developing our business and your skills in selected areas for knowledge exchange and sharing of best practice.
Your key responsibilities will be:
Develop battery container layouts and coordinate with electrical, civil, Solar and wind experts for complete packages to meet client needs.
Develop single-line and three-line diagrams with required electrical details for battery systems.
Model energy storage system performance, coordinate, obtain and integrate BMS, EMS and SCADA designs for the battery system from third party monitoring companies.
Develop technical specifications and scopes of work for different Ramboll clients.
Design different types of battery enclosure type solutions like cabinet type, container type, building type storage solution.
Investigate design factors such as function, durability, performance, efficiency, and contractual requirements.
Your new team
You will be part of the wider Energy division. Ramboll is at the forefront of addressing the green transition and offers a holistic approach to energy that supports the sector on the journey towards more sustainable solutions. With 2,000 experts in 14 countries, covering the full spectrum of technologies and all parts of the value chain from production and transmission to distribution, we plan, design and implement energy solutions all over the world.
About you
From the moment you start at Ramboll, we will support your personal and professional development so that you can continue to grow with the company. Whilst we look forward to supporting your continued learning and development, for this role we have identified some qualifications, skills, and capabilities that will set you up for success.
These include:
Minimum of 5 years' professional experience in the energy sector, with a specialised focus in the Solar PV space.
Experience with PVSyst, PVSOL, AutoCAD, and ScatchUp is a plus.
Speak and write fluent English, preferably also Swedish
Some understanding of various types of government and utility programs such as Feed-in Tariffs, Net Metering, Net Billing.
Ability to work independently and communicate with colleagues, clients and stakeholders effectively.
What we can offer you
Investment in your development
Leaders you can count on, guided by our Leadership Principles
Be valued for the unique person you are
Never be short of inspiration from colleagues, clients, and projects
The long-term thinking of a foundation-owned company
Work at the heart of sustainable change
Ramboll is a global architecture, engineering, and consultancy company. We believe that the purpose of sustainable change is to create a thriving world for both nature and people. So, that's where we start - and how we work. At Ramboll, our core strength is our people, and our history is rooted in a clear vision of how a responsible company should act. Being open and curious is a cornerstone of our culture. We embrace an inclusive mindset that looks for fresh, diverse, and innovative perspectives. We respect, embrace, and invite diversity in all forms to actively cultivate an environment where everyone can flourish and realise their full potential.
Ready to join us?
Please submit your application. Be sure to include all relevant documents including your CV, cover letter, etc.
Thank you for taking the time to apply! We look forward to receiving your application.
Please note that due to the summer vacation, we aim to review and contact candidates suitable for interview from the beginning of September.
About Ramboll
Founded in Denmark, Ramboll is a foundation-owned people company. We have more than 18,000 experts working across our global operations in 35 countries. Our experts are leaders in their fields, developing and delivering innovative solutions in diverse markets including Buildings, Transport, Planning & Urban Design, Water, Environment & Health, Energy, and Management Consulting. We invite you to contribute to a more sustainable future working in an open, collaborative, and empowering company. Combining local experience with global knowledge, we together shape the societies of tomorrow.
Equality, diversity, and inclusion is at the heart of what we do
We believe in the strength of diversity and know that unique experiences and perspectives are vital for creating truly sustainable societies. Therefore, we are committed to providing an inclusive and supportive work environment where everyone can flourish and reach their potential. We welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds and encourage you to contact our recruitment team to discuss any accommodations you need during the application process.
