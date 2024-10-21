Bess & Ems System Architect
Wrknest AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-10-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wrknest AB i Göteborg
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Alingsås
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to develop the next generation of energy solutions? As a BESS & EMS System Architect, you will design smart energy management systems in a global, innovative environment.
About the role
As a BESS & EMS System Architect, you will focus on Energy Management Systems (EMS) to support the complex needs of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in the rapidly evolving energy markets. You will establish connectivity between BESS units and related services, including both local and cloud-based EMS functionalities, and integrate digital twins to enable data-driven tools and decision engines. You will also architect IoT Edge devices, such as connected vehicle chargers and sustainable energy generators, ensuring smart, connected energy management.
A key aspect of your role is ensuring interoperability between energy systems, following standards like IEC 60870-5, 61850, and DNP-3. You will design IoT Edge solutions that communicate through protocols such as MQTT/OPC-UA, in line with the target architecture. You will collaborate closely with highly skilled international teams to build and refine these solutions.
This is a consultant assignment where you will be employed by Wrknest and work at the client's site for an initial period of 6 months, with a possibility of extension.
Your future responsibilities:
Develop and design the architecture for energy management systems (EMS) for BESS products.
Ensure reliable and secure communication between IoT Edge devices and EMS.
Support integration with market standards and protocols such as IEC 60870-5, Modbus, MQTT, and OPC-UA.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality energy solutions.
Architect smart energy management around IoT devices for energy generation and storage systems.
Who we are looking for:
You have experience working with embedded systems such as IoT edge computers (Linux/ARM-based) in communication and control applications, preferably within energy management, electric grids, or real estate site control. You are knowledgeable about EMS, supervision and control systems (e.g., SCADA), and protocols like Modbus, MQTT, and OPC-UA.
Key qualifications:
Solid understanding of cyber security, data management, and modern integration technologies.
Experience in Agile development and DevOps practices.
University degree in electrical engineering, industrial engineering, computer science, or similar.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Additional information:
Start: According to agreement
Location: Gothenburg
Work scope: Full-time, with flexibility in workplace and hours.
Contract type: Consultant assignment, employed by Wrknest. Initial 6 months with the possibility of extension.
About the company
Our client is committed to accelerating electrification and driving circularity for a sustainable future. With a strong focus on innovation and collaboration, they are shaping the energy landscape through cutting-edge digital solutions.
About Wrknest
At Wrknest, we don't do things like everyone else. We are always looking for new opportunities and thinking outside the box. When we started, it was to challenge outdated recruitment methods. In a time of rapid digital development, knowledge needs to be constantly renewed. This is why we focus not just on a candidate's CV, but on their overall potential, offering personalized upskilling to quickly match the needs of the market. Learn more at www.wrknest.se. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wrknest AB
(org.nr 559293-2213), http://www.wrknest.se Arbetsplats
Wrknest Kontakt
Linn Andreasson linn.andreasson@wrknest.se Jobbnummer
8968751