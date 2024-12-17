Battery Technician
Koenigsegg Automotive AB / Tele- och elektronikmontörsjobb / Ängelholm Visa alla tele- och elektronikmontörsjobb i Ängelholm
2024-12-17
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Bräcke
, Båstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Koenigsegg Automotive AB i Ängelholm
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
At Koenigsegg, we are driven by a passion for cars, engineering, and pushing the boundaries of technology. As a leader in the hyper-car industry, we develop some of the most extreme and innovative vehicles in the world. Our team is fueled by a shared enthusiasm for design and performance, and we are looking for like-minded individuals to join us in our mission to redefine what's possible in automotive engineering.
We are seeking a skilled and passionate Battery Technician to join our team. The successful candidate will play a key role in assembling and ensuring the quality of high-performance battery systems that powers our innovative Gemera. This role requires hands-on experience with electrical systems and a deep understanding of mechanical and electrical concepts.
To excel in this role, you should have a solid foundation in electrical knowledge, ideally supported by an academic background. Practical experience with installing electrical systems is essential, along with a detailed understanding of mechanical and electrical concepts. A passion for problem-solving, a team-oriented mindset, and an unwavering attention to detail will make you an invaluable part of the Koenigsegg team. Your contributions will directly impact the performance and reliability of the Gemera's innovative battery systems.
Requirements
- General electrical knowledge preferably from an academic background. (Upper Secondary School, High School)
- Hands-on experience with installing electrical systems (domestic/industrial/business settings)
- Detailed knowledge of mechanical and/or electrical concepts
- Good knowledge of English, both spoken and written
Meritorious
- Automotive High Voltage Qualified Training Level 2 or 3
- Any experience working with battery pack assembly
- Any experience with safety and handling of Lithium-Ion batteries
- ECY-Certificate
- Experience with basic high voltage test equipment, measuring and recording devices.
What We Offer
Here, you have the chance to develop into a skilled specialist, a versatile generalist, or eventually take steps towards a leadership role as a team leader or manager. Our work environment is designed to give you the best possible conditions to do a great job, with helpful colleagues, competent managers, and state-of-the-art facilities.
When you start with us, you will receive a thorough introduction, and you will have the opportunity to learn what you do not already know. If you are curious and have a strong will, there are no limits to how much you can learn with us.
Your salary is set according to a negotiated pay model with the union, and your starting salary is based on your competence in the area of work you will be doing. Your performance and development will be continuously evaluated.
Team Koenigsegg - The Ghost Squadron
At Koenigsegg, you will have the opportunity to work with colleagues who are the best in the world in their fields. We are over 700 people who go to work every day, share laughter and challenges, and support each other when things don't go as planned. What we all have in common, and what we also seek in our future colleagues, is our commitment and passion to make Koenigsegg a little better today than it was yesterday - in big and small ways.
If you are excited about assembling the advanced battery systems that power the groundbreaking Gemera, and you share our passion for pushing the boundaries of the automotive industry, we would love to hear from you!
Availability
Immediate/As agreed
Full-time
Normal working hours are 40 hours per week, with possible overtime.
Applications will be processed continuously, and positions may be filled before the application deadline. Don't miss the chance, apply today.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Koenigsegg Automotive AB
(org.nr 556574-8018), https://www.koenigsegg.com/ Jobbnummer
9066171