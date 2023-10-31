Battery Production - Area Manager Industrial Engineering
Scania CV AB / Chefsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla chefsjobb i Södertälje
2023-10-31
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Scania is starting up its first high cadence battery assembly plant, this will help us learn a lot about battery production. In parallel we expand the production network with the colleagues in TRATON as well as keeping on with developing the process and the product.
We are now looking for a second line manager with focus on the global responsibility; product development, process definitions and future production network. We are therefore looking for you who are a senior manager/leader, have previous experience with organizational development and feel ready to take on a new challenge to develop our managers/leaders and employees within the battery production.
Who are you?
• As a leader, you are open, communicative and committed. You include your employees in the strategic work, you can paint the vision and delegate the responsibilities to achieve it.
• You work actively with feedback in order to develop your people, It strengthens you as an team and creates transparency for the organization's strengths and weaknesses and gives you tools to work on improvements.
• You are driving and contribute to developing the multifunctional collaboration within Scania and with our partners.
• You have very good analytical skills, see connections and understand how you create results both in the short and long term. You are interested in technology and can easily familiarize yourself with details while having an understanding of the whole.
• You have solid experience as a manager and leader and have worked in the manufacturing industry for several years.
Your role
• You are the responsible manager of an organization consisting of both managers and employees. The focus is on process planning and product introductions, as well as working with our partners.
• We work according to Scania's methods and challenge our working methods to achieve better results over time.
• Together with the other area managers and Industrial Engineering Manager, you lead the strategic work at the unit. We drive development together with our employees and in the role of area manager you ensure quality and progress in the strategic initiatives that are started.
• You need to be able to speak and write Swedish and English.
As the recruiting manager, I believe strongly in the development of the people, to coach and encourage them for their personal development in parallel with the development of our processes. I like to see an honest try and reflection on results. We move in a dynamic environment where different perspectives and experiences helps us to create best possible solutions. I appreciate an person interested I the technology and system perspective of what we are doing.
Please get in touch if you have questions or are curious to hear more about the role.
Linda Edman, Area Manager Industrial Engineering linda.edman@scania.com
Henrik Grankvist, Head of industrial Engineering Battery production henrik.grankvist@scania.com
Welcome with your application!
Application:
The application must contain a CV, personal letter and copies of grades. We use tests as part of the recruitment process. Apply through Scania's website no later than 2023-10-29, we will meet and evaluate candidates also during response time and the position may be filled during application time.
JobID: 20235260
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
Lön enl. ök. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8229140