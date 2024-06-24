Battery Cell Simulation Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Volvo Cars is committed to going fully electric by 2030 and mastering the battery is a key for us to success. We at department Propulsion & Energy are now investing heavily in developing our analysis operations for traction batteries in terms of simulations and through developing our new battery labs. The analyzes of traction batteries grow fast and challenge both Volvo Cars, battery suppliers and our OEM competitors. Do you want to contribute?
Take the chance to be part of a team where everyone is included and collaborates well. We will challenge you and expect you to do the same to bring out the best from each one of us!
What you'll do
As Battery Cell Simulation Engineer, you will be responsible of developing analytical models intended for performance and life estimation simulations of battery cells. The models span a wide range of complexity, from models based on first hand physical principles to empirical models such as equivalent circuit representations. Much of the development rely on input from cell testing and an important part of the work is therefore to define test needs and test methods as well as development of methods to extract and calibrate model parameters.
Your work will be used as input by other teams for design of HW components and development of SW functionality in electric and hybrid vehicle projects. As such you will have a close collaboration with colleagues within the department Propulsion & Energy and other engineers within Volvo Cars. The job also involves a close collaboration with test teams and suppliers of cells and modules.
You will mainly use Python, but also tools like MATLAB/Simulink, Comsol and similar.
What you'll bring
We believe you have a Master of Science degree in chemical engineering, applied physics, mathematics or similar to qualify. You will also need a genuine curiosity for the subject matter as well as a huge interest in modeling and programming. Further, you have excellent analytical and communication skills.
The ideal candidate for the position has a strong background in analytical work, preferably by modeling components or system behaviors with Python. Knowledge within the battery area is also considered as a valuable competence.
Want to know more? We hope so
We'd love to receive and review your application by no later than 17th of March. If you want more information about the role and its responsibilities or simply to learn a bit more about the team, please reach out to the hiring manager at (anette.garnemark@volvocars.com
) or the recruiter at (paulina.de.sousa.vieira@volvocars.com
