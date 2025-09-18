Basic Software Engineer
2025-09-18
Assignment Description
We are looking for an experienced and driven Scrum Master with strong skills as an E2E Tester/Test Lead for an exciting assignment. This role combines Agile leadership with full responsibility for the end-to-end testing process within a software development environment.
Responsibilities
Lead daily stand-ups, sprint planning, retrospectives, and other Agile ceremonies.
Support the team as a servant leader by removing obstacles and fostering a collaborative environment.
Coach team members and stakeholders on Agile principles and best practices.
Track and communicate team progress using Agile tools and metrics.
Work closely with the Product Owner to manage the backlog and prioritize tasks.
Drive continuous improvement and promote Agile maturity within the team.
Assist in setting up and developing the test process.
Take ownership of the entire test lifecycle, from planning to production release.
Handle bug tracking and coordinate with development, testing, and deployment teams.
In case of critical production issues, raise tickets and make decisions on hotfixes in dialogue with key stakeholders.
Maintain an end-to-end understanding of the system and perform hands-on testing.
Prepare documentation, establish routines, and review test cases and team deliverables.
Required Skills
Strong knowledge of testing and test planning.
Proven experience with Scrum and Agile team leadership.
Ability to manage and track bugs throughout the development cycle.
Excellent English communication skills, both spoken and written.
This assignment is ideal for someone who enjoys combining leadership with hands-on testing, has excellent communication abilities, and is motivated to ensure the delivery of high-quality software solutions.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
