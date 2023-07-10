Baseband MAC Layer SW Specialist
Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2023-07-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
We are currently looking for an LTE and 5G Baseband expert to take on the challenges to develop multi-standard solutions for the next-generation wireless products.
Responsibilities
• Responsible for physical/MAC layer SW architecture design for 5G wireless products, to define requirements, design applications, and features, drive technical studies, and coordinate works between different teams.
• Work closely with physical layer algorithm developers, MAC layer scheduler algorithm developers, hardware designers, and software designers. The project is organized in very close cooperation with our wireless teams in Shanghai.
Qualifications requirements
• Master's Degree or Ph.D. in computer science, electrical engineering, wireless communication, or equivalent background is required.
• More than 4 years of industrial experience in software development.
• Development experience should include architectural design, parallel programming, and hands-on implementation skills on multi-core SoC.
• Strong background in wireless communications, in particular MAC or PHY layer.
Here are some technical competencies for the position:
• MAC or PHY layer application
• Software platform
• Real-time, close-to-hardware programming
• Parallel, e.g. actor-based methodology
• Inter-processor communication and task scheduling
• Memory management including allocation, cache, cache coherency & DMA
• Software modeling, e.g. UML/SysML
• Modularity & scalability
Other preferred knowledge or experience may include:
The candidates should have highly developed skills in finding new innovative solutions, strategic visions and ability of leading and driving activities. Prior experience from international and multicultural work is preferred. As we are a global company the candidate must be able to communicate fluently in English, both verbally and in writing. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-09
E-post: dimitris.lyris@co-workertech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB
(org.nr 556803-6585)
Virkesvägen 12 (visa karta
)
120 30 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7954379