Baseband developer (757965)

Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are currently seeking for a professional who want to be part of Baseband L1 software development for 5G and 6G. An individual who has AI/ML competence, which can be used to improve the L1 test methods and tools.
When joining at Ericsson you are empowered to learn, lead, and perform at your best, shaping the future of technology. This is a place where you're welcomed as your own perfectly unique self, and celebrated for the skills, talent, and perspective you bring to the team.
What you will do:
• Your focus will be in Physical layer (L1) parts of the Baseband SW, vital building blocks in our market leading 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) solution and in future within 6G.
• You will be placed in the Baseband Performance Verification team. BPV is ULL1 performance, which is 3GPP based.
• Work with a team of 10 testers, responsible for Baseband Performance verification, based in Kista Stockholm.
• Contribute in writing test cases in Java, using JCAT framework.
• Use your AI/ML skills to enhance the efficiency and productivity of the test cases and the team.
• Work in a multi-functional, multi-cultural environment with supportive teammates.
The skills you bring:
• A Master of Science degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Wireless Communication, Electrical or Electronic Engineering or equivalent.
• Knowledge in 5G and 4G wireless communication e.g. 3GPP specifications.
• Proven AI/ML skills, with hands-on experience in the related area.
• Software development experience in Java.
• Industry experience (preferably within telecom or similar industry working with embedded software development) is a wish.
• Curiosity, a desire, and skills to be an embedded software developer with a special interest in the C/C++ programming language for real time systems.
• Knowledge with signal processing, RF or air interface measurements.
• Dedication and a genuine interest in the latest technology trends and a passion to solve complex problems no one else has solved before.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
