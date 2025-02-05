Barnskötare Timvikarie / Preschool Assistant Hourly Substitute
Planet Kids Nursery School, Ek. För. / Barnskötarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla barnskötarjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Planet Kids Nursery School, Ek. För. i Stockholm
(Please make sure that you read the entire job description. Incomplete applications will be disregarded.)
Planet Kids Nursery School is a small parent cooperative located right next to Gärdet in the center of Östermalm. We have places for 30 children and we have 7 staff members in the team. Our preschool is very multicultural, with both children and teachers coming from different parts of the world.
We are looking for someone who is excited to join our diverse team with the following qualifications:
Knowledge of LPFÖ 18
Fluent in both English and Swedish
Experience with NPF/special needs is a great advantage for this position
As a person, we are looking for
Someone who prioritises open communication and a willingness to learn from others.
Someone who meets the individual needs of the child, and is invested in their development.
Someone who can think outside the box to solve the small daily conflicts that occur.
We are looking for someone who is ready to share a passion with us and to be infected by the passions found in our team.
If this sounds like you, please reach out by sending your cover letter and CV with the e-mail subject "ENGLISH PRESCHOOL ASSISTANT APPLICATION". We put a lot of value on your cover letter so applications without a cover letter will not be responded to. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28
E-post: info@pknursery.se Arbetsgivare Planet Kids Nursery School, Ek. För.
Gyllenstiernsgatan 15 (visa karta
)
115 26 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Planet Kids Nursery School, Ek. För. Kontakt
Mela Salvador 086621468 Jobbnummer
9146779