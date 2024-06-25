Barista Starbucks Stockholm
2024-06-25
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
, Stockholm
In this job, you truly contribute to the success of Starbucks by providing the legendary Starbucks service to all guests. The job is to create the famous Starbucks experience for all our guests by offering fast service, high quality beverages and products and maintaining a clean and comfortable department. You are expected to act in accordance with Starbucks' mission and core values.
A Starbucks Barista...
• .makes coffee and other products of the highest quality, in a busy and lively environment.
• .acts with integrity, honesty and knowledge that promotes Starbucks culture, values and mission, and is able to maintain calm and perspective during periods of high volume, or during unusual events, so that the department always lives up to expected quality standards .
• discovers the needs of guests and the department, by being inquisitive and inquisitive, and can also communicate these needs well with their partners and managers.
• assists in the training of new partners by showing a positive attitude and by continuously spreading knowledge and encouraging coaching.
• delivers the legendary guest experience to all by performing with a "guest-always-first" attitude and by achieving good guest contact.
• adheres to the Starbucks concept's clear operational guidelines and procedures, to ensure a consistently high quality product and guest experience.
• always looking to further develop themselves and the team around them to improve individual and collective performance.
Summary of experiences
Starbucks experience is required to be able to be a Barista Trainer
Necessary knowledge, skills and abilities:
Ability to learn quickly
Ability to understand and implement verbal and written instructions and request clarification as needed
Likes working with food and drink
Strong interpersonal skills
Ability to work as part of a team
Ability to build relationships
We offer:
Thorough training
competitive conditions
Opportunities for continuous competence development
Opportunities for more central roles in the future
A professional and good concept with a strong focus on service and quality
About the employment:
Salary
Salary type: Fixed monthly, weekly or hourly salary
Where is the workplace?
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-25
E-post: mabeth.quiapo@starbucks.se
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare D. Coffee AB
(org.nr 556904-1238)
Råsta Strandväg 13 C
)
169 79 SOLNA
Arbetsplats
Mall Of Scandinavia
8769490