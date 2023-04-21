Backend Web Developer to Kollmorgen
Kollmorgen Automation AB / Datajobb / Mölndal
2023-04-21
About the position
As a Backend Web Developer you will be a part of our Engineering department consisting of about 50 engineers working within embedded systems, system software as well as windows applications, and web services.
In this position you will be a part of the Web Tools Team, which consists of Software Developers, a UX Designer, a Product Manager, a Content Writer, and a Software Quality Assurance Engineer. The team is working on developing new web-based commissioning and operation tools and is looking for you who want to be part of this exciting journey. You will find yourself in a collaborative environment where you feel supported.
More exactly, the team uses C# .NET for backend and React with JavaScript and TypeScript for frontend. Work in the UI will be done in React, where the teams use the component library Material UI in combination with an internal component library. The team are using both .NET 5 and .NET 7, which they strive to continuously upgrade to be able to use the latest technologies. You will have the opportunity to work with new development and maintenance on both backend and frontend depending on your skills and interests.
In your daily work
In your daily work you will write code primarily in the backend (with the possibility to work with frontend as well), attend daily scrum, and other meetings with the rest of the team discussing e.g., priorities, solutions, project structure. From time to time, you will be holding demos for our customers/users where you will get valuable feedback on our products.
You will also do code reviews, test the functionality, and check for any alert triggered in Azure. The functionality used in Azure are among others; App Services, Function Apps, CI/CD, Application Insights, storage, Key Vault, SQL Server.
Tech Stack
Apart from what already has been mentioned above, the following technologies are used in the team: SignalR, Redux, npm, webpack, Jest, React Testing Library, Enzyme, Storybook, Git, SQL, REST API, YAML, Elasticsearch, E2E tests; Playwright and Selenium.
Extra fun elements in this role
Flexibility and possibility to work on both frontend and backend.
Exiting tasks, both when it comes to UX and the technical aspects, in developing a new product for a new kind of user.
The possibility to work in a team with a clear focus on value and where the customer and the user are at the center.
Be a part of a tight team where all team members have the possibility to be involved in all parts of the development process.
Responsibility for the different parts of the product and its entirety.
Varied role - work on the needs that exist.
About you
To thrive in this role, we think that you like to do things that might be out of your "comfort zone". The team collaborates on the tasks that needs to be done and you might support on areas that you do not have a deeper knowledge about from before. Therefore, it is also important that you are curious and like to learn new things.
We believe that your previous work experience has given you a broad knowledge base to lean on and which makes you think about the why and how things are being done. You like to contribute to discussions with your team and bring your perspectives based on relevant arguments. If you are a person looking for the opportunity to influence the daily work or code-related topics, we think that this might be the right position for you.
Must Have
Work experience as a web developer.
Great backend development skills in C# (frontend skills is a big plus) and with a genuine interest in learning areas outside your expertise.
Understanding of databases (such as SQL).
Experience in cloud solutions (preferably Azure).
About us
Kollmorgen is a global company which develops motion control and Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) systems and works with customers in many different industries all over the world.
Kollmorgen Automation AB is a part of Kollmorgen Corporation and we have our Swedish headquarter in Mölndal. The target is to provide world leading technology for the rapidly growing market of AGVs and Mobile Robots. The about 100 employees are working with product development, professional services, sales, marketing, and finance.
Some of the good things that we offer
Innovation Days every twelve weeks - a 24-hour event for the whole company to dig deeper, explore new areas and solve problems!
Gym at the office filled with machines for strength and fitness that is always open and free to use for all our employees
Charging stations and free parking outside our office
Noise cancelling headphones and home office equipment (office chair, screens etc)
Career opportunities within the company - we have employees who have worked with us for many years in different roles and departments
Day of Caring - every year we take one day to clean the west coast beaches together
6 weeks' vacation!
Work time reduction - it gives you around 7 extra days off per year
Collective agreement, occupational pension, wellness allowance
Apart from above, Kollmorgen is characterized by an entrepreneurial spirit where you get the opportunity to carry out your ideas with the help of the company's experts.
We focus on engagement and personal development as essential tools for our success. We give you the opportunity to work in an open environment where ideas and thoughts are lifted freely among colleagues.
Additional information
Full-time employment. Based in Mölndal, Sweden. We recruit based on our values and for us it is important that you continuously want do develop yourself together with us!
Welcome with your application!
