Backend, IOS, Android, QA and EM
2025-05-03
We are currently seeking experienced consultants for multiple roles, including Backend Developers, iOS Developers, Android Developers, QA Engineers, and Engineering Managers. Candidates with previous consulting experience in a Spotify environment are highly preferred.
The assignments are set to begin as soon as possible, with remote work options available.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
