Backend Engineer
Zlantar of Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-07-21
Full Time - Backend Engineer with experience in API integrations
Zlantar is looking for a new Backend Developer with experience in Ruby or Node.js and API integrations.
What you will do:
Be part of the team that develops Zlantar's systems and its various modules.
• Build scalable systems and functions.
• Be part of the whole development process: from coming up with a new function to launching it.
• Be responsible, together with the rest of the team, for maintaining the Zlantar backend systems.
• Provide input and ideas on how we can develop and improve Zlantar.
• Get a chance to work with all the different technologies we use.
Technologies we use:
• Ruby
• Node.js
• JavaScript (ES6)
• Express
• AWS
• MongoDB and PostgreSQL
• Docker
Who you are:
• You have at least 5 years of relevant experience within our tech stack (see above).
• Experience with APIs and 3rd party APIs integration.
• You like challenges and through your solution-focused mindset come up with new ideas and suggestions on how problems can be solved.
• You take pride in writing clean and well tested code.
• You take responsibility for your tasks and make sure they get done.
• Bonus if you have experience with DevOps and/or Machine Learning.
What we offer:
Competitive salary
25 days of paid leave + public holidays
Pension
Mobile phone allowance
Wellness allowance
