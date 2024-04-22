Backend Engineer
Svea Renewable Solar AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-04-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Svea Renewable Solar AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work with problem-solving... and we mean REAL problem-solving? We are developing our own Virtual Power Plant (VPP) which will unite our customers batteries to stabilize the Swedish electricity grid. So here is an opportunity for you Backend Engineers out there who loves to deep dive into challenges and of course solve them
The Role:
As a Backend Engineer, you will be a key player in designing and developing our platform for VPP. You'll collaborate closely with your dynamic team of engineers and domain experts to create cutting-edge software solutions that tackle complex challenges. Your responsibilities will include:
Participating in the entire software development lifecycle, from conceptualization to deployment and ongoing maintenance.
PROBLEM-SOLVING
Be involved in discovery. code reviews, testing, and optimization to ensure the delivery of high-quality, high-performance software.
Staying up to date with industry trends and emerging technologies to continuously enhance our products.
And some more problem-solving...
The team consist of six people, 4 Backend Engineers, a Product Manager as well our Engineering Manager Sandra Hangvar (feel free to check out her Linkedin profilehere)
Are we a Match?
Svea Solar is a value-driven organization, and it's important that ourvaluesalign with yours. To be a great fit for our Backend Engineer role, we're seeking a person with approximately 5 years of experience (it's okay to have more)in .NET development. You will also need to have a good understanding of programming and, architecture style/API (REST or RPC)s and be a good communicator with a proactive mindset. And lastly... you guessed it, a superb problem-solver!
If you also possess the following skills and experiences:
Knowledge of cloud technologies (we're using AWS)
Proficient in Kubernetes and Docker
• then we believe we're an excellent match for each other! Join us in our mission to revolutionize home energy solutions and create a greener, more sustainable future.
Diversity & Inclusion
Svea Solar believes that a diverse workplace leads to the creativity that's necessary for the industry to keep on growing in a sustainable & innovative way. We welcome new co-workers from different backgrounds and experiences to represent the diversity of our community and customers.
We appreciate it if you could participate in our diversity survey. The survey is anonymous and not connected to your profile or any roles.
Background checkFor all final candidates, we conduct background checks through a criminal record register.
Read more about working at Svea Solar: https://careers.sveasolar.com/
#LI-GA1 #LI-HYBRID Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Svea Renewable Solar AB
(org.nr 556955-1350), https://sveasolar.com/se/ Arbetsplats
Svea Solar Sweden Kontakt
Gustaf Ahne gustaf.ahne@sveasolar.com Jobbnummer
8627891