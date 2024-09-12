Backend Engineer - Accounts and Payments
We are looking for Backend Engineers to join the Accounts & Payments domain at SEB Embedded!
Join us in playing a pivotal role in the success of our Banking-as-a-Service platform, supporting the processes of designing, developing, and maintaining a wide range of solutions, tailored to meet the evolving needs of our diverse customer base.
As experts in software development, our teams possess deep knowledge and expertise in building robust solutions. Our tech stack, written in Java, relies on GKE (Google Kubernetes Engine) and Spring Boot Framework. Our software runs on the GCP Framework and we harness the power of Java21 to build our services. Our applications use CloudSQL and Cloud Spanner to store data, and we handle data transfer both using standard REST APIs for synchronous calls, as well as Google's PubSub and Kafka for asynchronous data flows.
About the teams
We are hiring for two of our teams; Accounts team and Payments team.
Accounts
The team is responsible for the microservices and APIs related to accounts. This includes things like account onboarding and offboarding, transaction handling, interest calculation, account balance, creation and closing of accounts, financial reporting, and more. These APIs are used both internally by other teams in our domain, such as when creating card purchases, as well as by our customers.
Additionally, a small but significant portion of our codebase is written in Python.
Payments
The team specializes in developing and managing various payment services, including instant payments, secure payouts, and reliable credit transfers. We are committed to ensuring that our payment solutions are fast, secure, and user-friendly, enabling our customers to conduct their financial activities with ease and confidence. As we continue to grow, we have exciting plans to expand our portfolio and introduce new and innovative payment products to the market.
In both teams open communication and transparent collaboration are at the core of our team dynamic, fostering an environment where ideas are freely shared and valued.
What you will do
Maintain and develop various services written in Java 21 and their respective REST APIs.
Develop and deploy robust, scalable, and secure microservice applications with Kubernetes Engine on Google Cloud Platform.
Actively participate in agile processes.
Collaborate and communicate with internal and external stakeholders.
Together with the team, decide on the best approach and technologies to solve problems.
For the Accounts team: Design, develop and maintain the creation of new types of account, with logic written in Python 3
Who you are
As a team member, you understand the importance of being supportive and collaborative in a setting that values collective success.
Key ingredients to succeed in this role:
Experience in product delivery, demonstrating your ability to effectively contribute to the end-to-end development and delivery of software solutions
Worked with event-driven architecture
Experience in developing for Relational Databases
Experience working with distributed systems in Google Cloud Platform or similar Cloud Technologies
Experience with Java, Spring Boot framework or other DI frameworks
Experience collaborating with cross-functional teams for new features and enhancements.
Experience with coding in Python is a plus, but not a requirement for the role.
Experience with Kafka is a plus, but not a requirement for the role.
What we offer
We believe in a healthy work-life balance meaning we encourage a hybrid set-up that puts emphasis on flexibility and autonomy. Your unique talents and skills are important to us, therefore we want you to thrive in your development and have the chance to grow within the organization in a way that resonates with your aspirations.
We offer the best of both worlds; the stability and security of an established company together with the innovation and energy of a scale-up. As part of your journey, working alongside exceptional colleagues, we want to make sure to nurture your skills while you contribute to our collective success!
Application
