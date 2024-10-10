Backend Developer who builds to automate
Are you a Backend Developer who lives for building systems that run smoothly without constant babysitting? Do you dream of automating everything in sight, leaving tedious tasks in the dust? If you're all about clean code, smart automation, and bringing order to complex systems, we think you'll love working with us at Prisjakt.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it:As a Backend Developer at Prisjakt, you will build services that validate, automate and serve content to our product. You'll be handling large amounts of data while creating sleek solutions that make life easier for our internal teams, with a touch of frontend magic for good measure. We use state of the art tech stack and teams have autonomy in choosing their tools and ways of working.
Our wish list (we understand that you might not tick all the boxes):
You've got serious Scala skills (or are a skilled Java Developer ready to dive into Scala).
You understand microservice architecture like the back of your hand.
You have good knowledge of Kafka and Kubernetes.
Bonus points if you've worked with React or are up for mastering Google Cloud Platform.
Functional programming makes your heart skip a beat.
You speak fluent English.
When: We would like you to start tomorrow but we understand that you might have obligations today and those need to be handed over first.
Where: You will be located at our beautiful Malmö, Ängelholm or Kraków studios.
What we offer: The very core in our employee experience is to care for our employees. With us, you have flexible hours and a hybrid way of working where we meet 3 days per week in the studio. You get two paid working hours each week dedicated to working out and you're always off on your birthday. If you're curious to know more about life at Prisjakt, our benefits or why we exist you should definitely explore our career site. Want to meet the brilliant people and get a feel for the vibe at our studios? Make sure to follow us on Instagram @Prisjaktlife. Ersättning
