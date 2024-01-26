Backend developer to Verified Global AB
About the position
As a backend developer you will join one of our platform teams. We build and maintain APIs, microservices and frontend applications that make up the E-Sign, Identification and AML platform. Our architecture and tech stack is modern, built with Typescript on the latest AWS managed services.
We build services that help customers create advanced workflows for compliance, like know your customer (KYC), anti-money laundering (AML), sales, hiring or other processes that benefit from automation.
You will join an autonomous team that follows agile methodologies, where the team together with a product owner develops, maintains and operates their slice of the platform. As a team you will have access to dedicated QA engineers, UX/UI designers and an operations team that ensures availability and safe operations of the platform.
Role requirements
• 3+ years experience as a developer
• Experience working on applications that rely on AWS services
• Experience with serverless applications (Lambdas or Containers)
• Experience with Typescript and NodeJS
• Experience with modern frontend library (React, Vue or similar)
Work-life balance and culture
Verified believes in giving opportunities and letting employees grow with the company. We believe that diversity and inclusion is an important part in bringing together different perspectives and disciplines in teams that can solve new challenges.
Having a good work-life balance is important at Verified. To make this easier, we have flexible working hours and a hybrid work-from-home policy. Our offices are modern and centrally located in Stockholm or Bucharest. We also offer pension plan, health insurance and cover expenses for health and wellbeing activities.
The recruitment process
Applications are reviewed continuously. We respect the time you invest in applying for this position and try to keep our hiring process as straightforward as possible.
• Position start date: As soon as possible
• Location: Stockholm Ersättning
