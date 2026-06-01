Backend Developer
Snowprint Studios AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Snowprint Studios AB i Stockholm
Do you thrive in collaborative teams and want your work to shape what players experience every day?
As a Backend Developer at Snowprint, you'll build the backend systems, infrastructure, and tools that power our games. You'll work closely with your fellow developers, designers, and other disciplines to create stable, scalable solutions, always with the player experience in mind.
At Snowprint Studios, we believe that kindness, collaboration, curiosity, and self-leadership are what make great games possible. We work in small, cross-disciplinary teams where people are trusted to take ownership, share ideas openly, and continuously improve how we build games together.
What you'll be doing
You'll bring new game features to life while also supporting the systems, tooling, and infrastructure behind them. The role combines feature development with live operations, giving you the opportunity to work on both player-facing functionality and the technical foundations that keep the game running.
You'll take ownership of the technical areas you work on, from planning and implementation to testing and live operations. A normal week might include feature development, playtests, troubleshooting production issues, discussing technical approaches with the team, and improving systems to support future needs as the game evolves.
You'll collaborate closely with your colleagues to shape technical solutions that work well for both the game and the people building it.
Is this you?
You're an experienced backend developer who is fluent in Kotlin and/or Java. You've worked with live backend services before, and you're comfortable operating cloud infrastructure (We use AWS).
You know how to troubleshoot complex issues in production environments and enjoy the mix of bug-fixing, fine-tuning, and forward-planning that comes with live operations.
You communicate clearly, ask questions, and enjoy working through problems with your colleagues. You're self-directed but collaborative, happy to own your part of a feature while staying connected to the bigger picture. You care about the player experience, and you bring that mindset into technical discussions.
Where you'll work
Our Stockholm studio is located in Södermalm, and we work in a hybrid setup. We work from the office on Tuesdays and Fridays to support collaboration and social interaction, while other days offer flexibility depending on where you work best. We provide the setup and tools you need to work comfortably both at home and in the studio.
About Snowprint Studios
Snowprint Studios believes great games are created by teams of talented, kind and creative individuals in a friendly, supportive and inspiring environment - while maintaining a sustainable life-work balance. For more information on Snowprint Studios go to snowprintstudios.com and follow us on Facebook.
At Snowprint Studios, we embrace diversity both in the worlds we create and in our workplace. Join us in shaping the future of gaming!
Pocket Gamer Awards Winner 'Mobile game of the year' and 'Best strategy game' 2022
Pocket Gamer Awards Winner 'Best game we are still playing' 2024 & 2026
Pocket Gamer Awards Finalist, 'Best developer' 2025
Pocket Gamer Awards Winner, 'Best updated game' & 'Best community' 2026
Good to know
We are an international company with many nationalities represented. Our company language is English, so your application should therefore be in English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7826181-2027749". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Snowprint Studios AB
(org.nr 559009-3869), https://career.snowprintstudios.com
Rosenlundsgatan 40 (visa karta
)
118 53 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Snowprint Studios Jobbnummer
9939048