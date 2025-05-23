Backend Developer

Hyph AB (publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-05-23


Visa alla jobb hos Hyph AB (publ) i Stockholm

We're looking for someone sharp, pragmatic, and ready to take real ownership in a fast-moving music tech startup. You'll join a small, ambitious dev team building the backend for Hyph's music creation engine.
What we're looking for:
* Strong foundations in backend engineering (Python preferred - but any solid language experience works)
* Confident in database modelling and familiar with cloud platforms (we use AWS, but experience in any cloud stack is fine)
* A get-stuff-done mindset and high self-leadership
* Some real-world experience (ideally from a startup)

Location: Our office is in Stockholm, but we'll also consider remote candidates based in Sweden. No Swedish required.
About us: Hyph is on a mission to redefine how music is made. We're a small, senior-heavy team working closely with top-tier players from the music industry to build a cutting-edge audio engine from the ground up

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-22
E-post: axel.sjoberg@hyph.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Hyph AB (publ) (org.nr 556658-6797)

Arbetsplats
Hyph AB publ

Jobbnummer
9357972

