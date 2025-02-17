Backend Developer
2025-02-17
At Viaplay Group, we entertain millions of people every day through our streaming services, radio networks, and TV channels. We believe in the power of content not just as a way of telling stories and touching lives, but also expanding worlds.
We're looking for the best people to join us on our journey. Right now, we're searching for a Backend Developer to our User Platform Team for our Stockholm office -are you ready to hit play on an exciting career change?
The Role As a Backend Developer at Viaplay, you will have the opportunity to build the most sought-after streaming service in the Nordics. You will be at the forefront of digital media and develop the platform for our continuously growing user base. Your engagement will shape the future of our service as you will be involved in defining the future for video on demand and live streaming. You will be part of growing the platform, enhance our user experience, and create the next generation of streaming services.
We thrive in using the latest technology, always keeping up to date and constantly develop our ways of working. We work with Node.js and Rust in a micro-services architecture that runs in AWS. Also, we build our whole product here in-house.
What we're looking for
We are looking for a team player that wants to join us building strong and high performing solutions. We take care of our services mainly for the user authentication journey that are built primarily in Node.js using both instances and serverless using an event driven architecture that are deployed in AWS. Our ways of working emphasizes a shared ownership approach where we learn from each other.
It's a bonus if you have:
Experience with frontend development
What we offer you We've got you covered! 30 days of paid vacation every year, an attractive pension and insurance scheme, and generous parental leave pay lift.
Your wellbeing matters. We provide you with various wellbeing initiatives including wellness allowance.
A safe space to grow and up-skill. Our learning culture puts you in the driver's seat of your own development.
An innovative environment with Hack Days once a year. This week-long initiative allows you to think outside the box and deliver creative, technical solutions that (more often than not) go on to be implemented, either in our product or our ways of working.
Entertainment is what we love, and entertainment is what we do. So, unlimited access to Viaplay seems only fair for you to get to know the product -including serier & viewing events, new release movie rentals, linear channels and more.
Hit play today
If this feels like your kind of challenge, make sure you apply by attaching your CV here -you may also want to add your LinkedIn profile. Please don't send us your application via email because we won't be able to accept it. We do, however, welcome any questions you may have about this particular position. Want to learn more about who we are and what we do? Check out our careers page or follow us on Instagram! We're only ever a few clicks away.
