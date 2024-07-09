Backend Developer
NoAIgnite AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-07-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NoAIgnite AB i Stockholm
We are looking for a Backend Developer to join us at NoA Ignite!
Here you'll have the opportunity to work with the most interesting minds in the industry on challenging projects with bold customers like Fjällräven & Our Legacy. We leverage emotion, design, and an up-to-date tech stack to shape the future of commerce.
NoA Ignite is a place for visionaries, unconventional minds, experienced experts, and change-makers. A place for people that want to fight digital boredom by creating fun, groundbreaking, and ever-changing digital experiences.
As a Backend Developer at NoA Ignite, you will be starting an exciting project developed entirely from scratch. You'll be working closely with a multidisciplinary team that includes frontend developers, strategists, UX/UI designers, and API developers.
You will also:
Develop new features and integrations within a serverless architecture on AWS.
Work primarily with TypeScript and NodeJS.
Build scalable solutions that can accommodate a large number of users.
Engage primarily in new development on long term projects
Collaborate with our multi-disciplinary teams, including developers, designers, and strategists.
Participate in code reviews and contribute to a high standard of code quality.
We are looking for someone who:
Has at least 4 years of experience in backend development.
Is proficient in serverless architecture on AWS.
Has strong skills in TypeScript and NodeJS.
Is experienced in designing scalable solutions for a high number of users.
Has experience in designing technical architectures with strong knowledge within domains like cloud, performance, security.
Is curious, pragmatic, and unpretentious.
Why join NoA Ignite?
At NoA Ignite, we aim to gather the most interesting minds in the industry to shape the future of e-commerce.
• Technically Brave: With our expertise and playful approach to technology, design, and emotion, we create the digital experiences of tomorrow.
• Authentic Agency in a Strong Network: Here, your ideas matter. Being part of the NoA network gives us access to experts in any field to realize them.
• Top Industry Talent and Bold Clients: Work with the best people and the most interesting minds - colleagues and clients alike.
• A Place for Development: We value working with customers, colleagues, and projects that ignite sparks and foster growth.
Our Recruitment Process
There is no need for a personal letter or CV/resumé; provide us with the link to your LinkedIn profile and your GitHub or private portfolio and answer a few initial questions - that's it!
Next up: we want to get to know you, and you will get the chance to get to know us! In the first interview, we will focus on your personality and motivation for this role. The second interview is about your technical skills and team fit. Before moving to an offer, we will ask for references from previous work experiences. Let's do this! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NoAIgnite AB
(org.nr 556725-5889)
Tulegatan 13 (visa karta
)
113 53 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8795052