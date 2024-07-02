Backend Developer
AB Electrolux / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-07-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Backend Developer
Create moments that matter. Decode the future.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role:
Our IoT Platform Services team is the backbone of Electrolux's connectivity. We maintain robust legacy platforms and are also laying the groundwork for innovative next-generation solutions. We are looking for a Backend Developer to join our passionate team, to help us scale and support the multi-million-device network of Electrolux products. Your role is pivotal in providing seamless, secure service integrations for our various backend systems and applications.
What you'll do:
• Develop robust IoT-oriented services that support millions of smart devices within the Electrolux ecosystem.
• Engage in the entire lifecycle of services, from conception to deployment, operation, and refinement.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure the integration and reliability of IoT solutions.
• Contribute to the IoT platforms' scalability and performance to meet future demands.
Who you are:
• University education in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
• Proficient in Java or .NET frameworks.
• Experience with DevOps practices, including CI/CD pipelines and monitoring tools.
• Familiarity with Kubernetes and containerization technologies.
• Basic knowledge of cloud services (AWS or Azure)
• Fluency in English
You demonstrate:
• Collaboration - contributes to a highly collaborative environment that enables a cross functional team to flourish.
• Communication - effectively exchanges information and ideas with confidence and respect, able to demonstrate progress, raise issues and articulate changes on a frequent basis.
• Empathy - can understand and acknowledge the emotions and perspectives of others during conversations.
• Problem-Solving - able to connect the dots between insights, strategy, and conceptual direction; is outcome - as opposed to task - orientated.
• Adaptability & Resilience - can effectively navigate change, challenges, and setbacks while maintaining a positive and flexible approach.
• Proactivity - eager to learn and grow, sees challenges as opportunities, seeks and - is responsive to - feedback.
• Responsibility - accountable, reliable, and proactive in building systems and handling dependencies, contributing to a trustworthy and effective team dynamic.
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden) or in Porcia (Italy).
At our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden) we are 60+ nationalities under the same roof and we enjoy the look and feel of the office!Porcia and Susegana (Italy) are about 1-hour distance from the city of Venice. Whereas Forlì (Italy) is 1-hour away from Bologna.
Regardless of the chosen location, you will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits highlights:
• Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
• Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
• Family friendly benefits
• Insurance policy plan
• Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
Find out more on:
Electrolux Group: https://www.linkedin.com/company/electrolux/life/lifeatelectrolux Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-01
https://career.electroluxgroup.com/global/en/job/JR62956/Backend-Developer Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178) Arbetsplats
Electrolux AB Jobbnummer
8782311