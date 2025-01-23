Back-end utvecklare
Build a better world (together with us)!
We're a green tech company delivering two innovative platforms: bimobject.com, a marketplace connecting architects and manufacturers, and prodikt.com, a sustainability platform for the construction and property sector. We also create digital models (called BIM objects) and environmental reports (called EPDs) for our platforms. We also use special software to map a product's environmental impact, from materials to final use.
Join our new product engineering team within a global company of 150 employees. Work with 49 passionate product and tech experts committed to advancing our products and creating a positive impact. Together with us, you will make a difference for our clients and the planet.
Who are you?
We are looking for a talented, self-motivated, energetic team member with exceptional problem solving and communication skills for one of our data distribution products team. You have a genuine tech interest and a deep understanding of system design, data structures and software engineering. You thrive in a small team where you collaborate with your peers to create the best possible solutions.
More about your experience
5+ years of production grade experience in software development (backend)
Comfortable in an international team with English as your daily language
Worked extensively with Git or similar version control systems
Worked in a customer focused agile product development team
Experienced with
JavaScript, TypeScript in Node.js or willing to learn
PostgreSQL and/or any other relational database
Design patterns, data structures and software architecture
Shipping applications in cloud environments
API and service integrations (ideally in B2B settings)
Extra awesome
Experience with data intensive applications
Frontend experience
SaaS product experience
As our next developer, you will...
Join an autonomous, cross-functional agile team and collaborate with high-performing team members, locally and remote
Design, develop, and deploy, owning the full development lifecycle within a product area
Be part of our developer community, driving our architecture across the company
Champion good engineering practices
What we offer our employees
The start-up mentality is an important part of us, meaning that we never want to stop experimenting and learning, and we love to see our people grow. We prioritise continuous personal development by investing in our engaged employees. Finally, and maybe most importantly, we want all our employees to have the opportunity to shape their work and have their say in how we drive our company forward. All of it comes down to our core values: Raise it, Do it, Together. Do you feel that it matches who you are and where you want to work? We are excited to hear from you!
We are proud to foster a workplace free from discrimination. We strongly believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and background will lead to a better environment for our employees and a better product for our users and our customers. We value this, and we encourage everyone to come be a part of changing the way the industry works.
Practicalities
The position is located at our office in Malmö and will keep a hybrid work model. We know that applying for a job can be intimidating and that applicants rarely meet (or feel that they meet) every single criterion. We also know there are many skills and backgrounds that will contribute to success in this role. So, if this role looks like a great next step for you, please apply even if you can't "check every box."
