B2C Growth Lead to Samsung
2025-06-30
Your New Role
Are you passionate about digital sales? Are you the kind of person who thrives when turning bold ideas into real, measurable growth? Do you love working in a dynamic, international environment where no two days are the same?
If you just nodded yes - we want to meet you!
At Samsung, they don't settle for what's easy or obvious. They challenge conventions, they innovate fearlessly, and they make the impossible possible. Now, we're looking for a B2C Growth Lead to join their fast-paced, Nordic E-Commerce team and help shape the future of Samsung.com.
As a key part of their Nordic Commercial Team, you'll play a pivotal role in driving awareness, conversion, and revenue on Samsung.com. You'll own the commercial growth strategy for your product category - leading development projects, daily operations, and promotional activities with a sharp eye on data and performance.
What You'll Be Doing:
Develop irresistible Customer Value Propositions and Reasons to Buy for Samsung.com.
Lead cross-functional collaboration with stakeholders across local, European, and global teams.
Own and drive the offer strategy for your category - from pricing and campaigns to product assortment.
Optimize the customer journey to deliver a seamless, best-in-class online shopping experience.
Adapt European and Global best practices to meet local market needs and ambitions.
Continuously analyze campaign and promotion results, refining strategies based on insight and data.
Manage KPIs including sales, revenue, stock overview, supply status, and product lifecycle.
When you join Samsung Nordic, you're not just taking a job - you're joining a culture. A culture that's built on creativity, collaboration, and courage. A team of sharp, passionate, and ambitious individuals from all over the world, working together to deliver world-class digital experiences and drive business results that matter.
This is your opportunity to grow, be bold, and make an impact in a company that leads the market - and keeps raising the bar.
To succeed in this role, you will need: At least 4 years' experience of working with E-commerce Sales.
Fluency in English and ideally one Nordic language.
You have experience working in similar roles with Consumer Electronics products or similar.
Strong project management skills and confident in working with both local and global stakeholders.
Who You Are
We're looking for a driven and ambitious individual with a sharp commercial mindset and a keen eye for detail. You have the ability to critically assess local market plans, ensuring they are not only best in class but also deliver on both brand and commercial objectives.
Your result-oriented approach means you're not afraid to challenge the status quo, bringing fresh ideas to life through bold, never-done-before initiatives. Proactive by nature, you thrive in fast-paced environments where multiple projects run in parallel and tight deadlines are the norm. Excellent communication skills and a talent for building strong, collaborative relationships come naturally to you - making you a valued partner both within your team and across the organization.
Scope of employment: 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters. Salary: 56 200-60 200 SEK/month Start date: As agreed End date: Until further notice. Selected benefits: Collective agreement, wellness allowance, Benifex
We review applications on a rolling basis.
You do not need to include a cover letter. Instead, please answer the screening questions as part of your application.
Company Presentation
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done for 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As B3C Growth Lead, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives. Ersättning
