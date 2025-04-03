B2B Sales for Germany, Austria & Switzerland
2025-04-03
We are looking for a B2B Sales Specialist to help us grow in the DACH markets (Germany, Austria & Switzerland).
Role seniority is adapted based on the applicant. If you speak German and have a passion for sales, keep reading!
About Nettbureau
At Nettbureau, you'll enjoy flexible work days in a flat yet efficient organisation. Your closest colleagues will be our small DACH team, but you'll also be part of a larger, international sales team working across multiple countries.
We're a scaleup with over a decade of experience building online marketplaces. Each year, we help millions of users make smart choices through our comparison services, connecting them with trusted products and service providers. We operate over 100 services across 11 countries, including Wärmepumpevergleich.at in Austria, Breitband.de in Germany and Pvanlage.ch in the German part of Switzerland.
We've also balanced rapid growth with profitability. Financial Times just touted us one of Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2025, ranking above household names like Zalando and Spotify. In Norway, we have been named a "Gaselle" company for ten consecutive years, earning us a spot on the Hall of Fame.
We're a team of more than 70 colleagues, with around 50 based in Oslo. We value a friendly, social work culture.
Learn more about us at Nettbureau.com.
About the DACH team
We have been operating in the DACH region since 2021, focusing on the renewable energy, property, and telecommunications sectors. Our services are available across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, with Austria currently being our strongest market. To accelerate our growth, we are now looking for an extra hand to strengthen our presence in Germany.
The DACH team functions as a startup within the scale-up, currently consisting of 5 people. Our next step is to expand by adding two more talented individuals-one on the sales/business side (this role) and one on the content/product side. Despite our compact team size, we have access to extensive internal resources.
Here you have a chance to get in almost on the ground floor, just as we have truly found product-market fit and are starting to scale.
About the role
As our new B2B Sales Specialist, you'll be a key player in shaping and growing our services in the DACH region, focusing on signing new B2B partners. You'll collaborate closely with the rest of the team to strengthen existing brands and take part in new launches.
Our primary client offering is access to warm, relevant leads in a convenient, cost-efficient and GDPR-compliant matter. Clients pay based on actual delivery and make no upfront commitments, which will make it easy for you to sign deals. Our high lead quality makes them stay on as happy long-term clients.
A potential client can be anything from a small single-person company to a large multinational corporation, and you can expect to take part in the launch of services in many different verticals. It will certainly be varied and you can expect to learn a lot and grow professionally.
Key responsibilities:
Drive the entire sales process from prospecting to the closing of B2B sales.
Explore and try new prospecting tools and strategies.
Build and maintain a well-developed pipeline of prospects.
Deliver online presentations on company services to prospective customers.
Develop and nurture your relations with clients to ensure long-term satisfaction and prevent churn.
Track and update all sales activities in the company CRM (Pipedrive) system.
Coordinate with other team members and departments to optimize the sales effort.
Contribute to the development and launch of new services in the DACH region.
What we offer
Professional growth & flexibility
Opportunities to grow your expertise across a wide range of fields like B2B sales, lead generation, account management and more.
SEK 10,000/year for personal development and training.
Flexible working hours at our Södermalm office in Stockholm
The choice between Mac or PC, plus coverage of your internet and phone expenses.
A great work culture
A safe and supportive work environment with ambitious and social colleagues.
A friendly, inclusive environment with regular after-work gatherings.
Exciting team events & workshops
A summer party with events like concerts, sailing etc.
A yearly kick-off trip where the whole company gathers for team-building, great food, and fun! Recent destinations include Alicante and Lisbon.
Workshops and learning sessions with partners like Google, Meta and Microsoft.
Regular team meetups where we share insights, learn from each other, and invite external experts for inspiration.
What we're looking for
It is essential that you have:
Full working language proficiency in German (native speaker) with excellent communication and negotiation skills.
A proven track record in sales, with a hunter mentality.
The skillset to close sales on the phone, via video call, or email as your primary tools - we keep physical meetings to an absolute minimum.
The ability to understand the needs and pain points of potential clients.
A relatively good level of English in order to communicate with the rest of the team.
A genuine curiosity to learn and try new things, and the ability to perform different tasks and adapt to a fast-paced, changing environment.
Extra points if you have:
Previous successful B2B sales experience and local knowledge/network from the German, Austrian and/or Swiss markets and/or our target verticals.
Proficiency in Swiss German, Swedish, or other European languages.
Experience/Interest in using AI tools and CRM automations for more effective sales.
Excited about this role?
Please share your CV and a cover letter in your application. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, so don't wait to apply!
Application Deadline: Tuesday 22nd of April, 2025
Employment Type: Full-time
Work Location: Stockholm, Sweden
