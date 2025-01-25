B2B Inside Sales Representative - Information Displays
2025-01-25
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
About the Role:
We are seeking a dynamic and results-driven B2B Inside Sales Representative to manage and develop our assigned customer accounts within the Information Displays sector at LG Electronics. This role is based in Stockholm and will work closely with our Sales Manager to drive growth and enhance customer relationships.
Key Responsibilities:
Customer Management: Develop and nurture relationships with assigned customers, ensuring their needs are met and identifying opportunities for growth.
Sales Support: Collaborate with the Sales Manager to implement strategies that align with our business goals in the Swedish market.
CRM Management: Maintain accurate customer details, activities, and sales opportunities using the Salesforce CRM system to ensure effective tracking and reporting.
Representation: Act as a company representative at trade shows and customer events, showcasing our products and building brand awareness.
Sales Analysis: Analyze sales figures and forecasts to identify trends, opportunities, and areas for improvement, contributing to strategic planning.
Background and Experience:
A university degree or equivalent is preferred.
Minimum of 3 years of experience in B2B sales, preferably within the technology or consumer electronics sector.
Proficiency in Swedish and English (business level); knowledge of other Nordic languages or Korean is a plus.
Experience with Salesforce or similar CRM systems is highly desirable.
Personality & Competencies:
Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret sales data and market trends.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with a talent for building relationships and motivating others.
Proficient in Microsoft Office applications, particularly Excel and PowerPoint.
Self-motivated and proactive, with a strong sense of initiative and the ability to work independently.
Adaptable and open to change, with a willingness to embrace new ideas and approaches.
A positive team player who thrives in a collaborative environment and values cultural diversity.
If you are passionate about sales and eager to contribute to the success of a leading global brand, we invite you to apply for this exciting opportunity to join our team at LG Electronics.
