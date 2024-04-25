B2B Category Manager
2024-04-25
About TP-Link
TP-Link is a key player in the network products and solutions market. Ranked the No.1 supplier of WLAN products, TP-Link distributes its service in more than 170 countries. We unveiled the World's 1st complete WiFi 7 Networking Solution for Homes, Enterprises and ISP, showing the ambition to always bring the cutting-age technology to the market.
TP-Link Nordic has established office in Sweden since 2013. In order to continue its rapid growth in the Nordic market, we're looking for a Category Manager in charge of B2B solutions.
Description of work tasks:
In the position as Category Manager, the Employee will have the responsibility to 1) Work with product team in Asia, USA and Nordic sales/marketing team, to localize selling points; 2) Perform competitor analysis around product specifications, price, sales trend; 3) Manage B2B partners and increase sales revenue.
Description of qualifications:
1) Minimum 1 year go-to-market and sales experience within networking business. 2) Bachelor or master degree. 3) Professional English skills in speaking / writing, Native Chinese language is a huge plus. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-10
E-post: irving.mao@tp-link.com Omfattning
