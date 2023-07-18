Azure Release Coordinator
Dentsply Ih AB / Datajobb / Mölndal Visa alla datajobb i Mölndal
2023-07-18
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dentsply Ih AB i Mölndal
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
In the role as Azure release coordinator, you will have the opportunity to join us and become part of the team that works with development, enhancement and maintenance of our Data Engagement Platform (DEP). You will work with advanced analytics and the latest technology and be part of our passionate team. Our Global Data and Analytics department handles the collection and streamlining of data into (DEP), development of BI solutions and reports in the Dentsply Sirona group. The team consists of 20+ members and work cross-functionally, which means that you will interact with many functions such as finance, marketing, sales, commercial, supply and operations. We use Azure tools together with Databricks and dbt for data transformation. This position will be located in Mölndal, Sweden and reports to the Manager of Global Data Warehouse who is responsible for the back-end operations of Global Data and Analytics.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop/Maintain release pipelines from Azure DevOps into source-controlled applications
Maintain branch strategy to keep with development requirements
Coordinate the release of code into the Production environments
Administer pipeline releases between branches in Azure DevOps and those branches loaded into 3 working environments Development, User Acceptance Test (UAT) and Production
Monitor data quality test results, isolate variances and raise bugs for developers to address
Identify poorly performing jobs and isolate where time is consumed and share with developers
Administrate the Azure DevOps environment as a control tower for the code development of DEP
Requirements:
An academic background, with relevant university degree within Management Information System or similar
Worked with Azure DevOps code repository, version control and task management
Minimum 2 years experience working in an Azure environment and familiar with for example ADF (Azure Data Factory), data lake storage.
Experience with Databricks and dbt is beneficial but not required
Proficiency with SQL and its variation among popular databases
Strong analytical and logical thinking
Communicative skills, verbally and writing in English Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dentsply Ih AB
(org.nr 556051-8812)
Aminogatan 1 (visa karta
)
431 21 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Dentsply Ih AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Dentsply Ih AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7973434