Azure Platform Engineer
Luotea FM AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Luotea FM AB i Stockholm
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Skövde
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
Luotea is a facility services company focused on smart, sustainable, and technology-enabled services across Finland and Sweden. By combining energy efficiency, digitalization, and modern service delivery, we create long-term value for our customers, society, and the environment.
As part of our transformation, we are building a modern, cloud-enabled IT organization powered by Microsoft Azure. This is a unique opportunity to join early and help shape how our cloud platform is designed, automated, and operated in a growing Nordic company.
We are now looking for an Azure Platform Engineer to help build and operate Luotea's Azure platform.
Your Role
As an Azure Platform Engineer, you will play a key role in building, operating, and continuously improving Luotea's Microsoft Azure environment.
You will work closely with the Platform Owner, architects, DevOps teams, and external partners to ensure our cloud platform is secure, reliable, scalable, and cost-efficient. Beyond day-to-day operations, you will help develop automation, governance, and platform capabilities that enable teams across the organization to deliver faster and more efficiently.
This is a hands-on role where you will help shape how cloud services are operated and evolved as part of Luotea's cloud-enabled strategy.
How you will make an impact
Cloud platform operations
• Operate and maintain Luotea's Azure platform, ensuring reliability, performance, and security
• Manage Azure subscriptions, resource groups, identities, and core platform services
• Deploy and maintain Azure services such as compute, networking, storage, and identity
• Ensure high availability, backup, and disaster recovery capabilities are in place
Automation & platform engineering
• Drive an automation-first approach using PowerShell, Azure CLI, and Infrastructure-as-Code
• Build and maintain platform automation using tools such as Terraform
• Develop and maintain reusable platform patterns and guardrails
• Contribute to a CloudOps / DevOps operating model
Security, governance & compliance
• Manage RBAC, identity integrations, and access controls
• Implement and maintain Azure policies and governance frameworks
• Ensure the platform meets security and compliance requirements
• Work closely with security specialists and internal stakeholders
Operational excellence
• Monitor platform performance, availability, and reliability
• Use Azure monitoring and observability tools to detect and resolve issues proactively
• Support incident, problem, and change management in agile workflows
• Maintain clear documentation and share knowledge across teams
Cost optimization & FinOps
• Monitor Azure consumption and costs
• Identify and implement optimization opportunities that balance cost, performance, and reliability
• Contribute to improving cost governance
What we are looking for
Essential experience
• Experience operating or engineering Microsoft Azure platforms
• Strong knowledge of Azure core services (compute, networking, storage, identity)
• Hands-on experience with automation and Infrastructure-as-Code
• Experience working in a cloud-native or DevOps-oriented environment
• Understanding of cloud governance, policies, and compliance in Azure
• Experience with monitoring and observability tools such as Azure Monitor
• Fluent in English and Finnish or Swedish
Desirable experience
• Microsoft Azure certifications (e.g. AZ-104)
• Experience supporting DevOps teams and CI/CD pipelines
• Familiarity with FinOps principles and cloud cost governance
• Exposure to data platforms or integration services in Azure
Who you are
• An engineer who enjoys automating processes and improving platform reliability
• Curious, service-minded, and eager to continuously learn
• Comfortable working independently while collaborating closely with others
• Structured, proactive, and detail-oriented
• Motivated by solving complex problems and improving systems
• Thrives in environments where technology and ways of working continue to evolve
• Brings a cloud-first mindset and enjoys working in agile teams
Why join Luotea?
At Luotea, you will have the opportunity to help shape a modern Azure cloud platform as part of a company-wide transformation.
We offer a role with significant ownership and influence in our newly established IT organization, where you will work across cloud operations, automation, governance, and continuous improvement while using modern Microsoft Azure technologies.
You will collaborate with skilled colleagues across Finland and Sweden while contributing to building a sustainable, data-driven future for facility services.
If you are passionate about cloud technology and want to help build a modern platform that supports innovation and sustainability, we would love to hear from you.
Application
We review applications on an ongoing basis, and therefore would like to receive your application as soon as possible. Once you have submitted your application, you will receive a confirmation email. If you have any questions about the position, you are welcome to contact the responsible hiring manager Ivo Kukavica, ivo.kukavica@luotea.com Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Luotea FM AB
(org.nr 556473-2260) Arbetsplats
Luotea FM Jobbnummer
9805101