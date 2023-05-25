Azure Data Specialist
Nihilent Limited Filial / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-05-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Visa alla jobb hos Nihilent Limited Filial i Stockholm
* Work with Nihilent clients and Nihilent's internal teams to connect, transform and prepare modeling data to create the "Nihilent data model", as a foundation for credit decisions, build machine learning models.
• Jointly work with agile team of developers on the data architecture of our consulting projects, building robust pipelines and transforming data for visualization and ingesting into machine learning models. Additionally, build data engineering aspect for next-generation machine learning products.
• Development and successful implementations of various data solutions on AZURE data platform such as migrating legacy systems, data warehouse architecture and implementations on cloud platform, Data governance etc.
• Implementing end-to-end Azure Data Solutions using Microsoft Technologies including Azure Data Factory, Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Data Lake Analytics, Blob storage, Databricks, Azure dedicated SQL pool, DevOps, GIT Source Control, JIRA, Confluence, PowerShell and few others.
• Work with a wide range of data sets, analyzing raw data in close coordination with clients as well as internal stakeholders and responsible for expanding and optimizing data & pipeline architectures, data collection and flow across functional teams.
• Responsible for designing and setting the roadmap to implement Nihilent's data platform and function with scalable data platform infrastructure to transform and handle complex data flows.
• Work with a wide range of data sets, analyzing raw data in close coordination with clients as well as internal stakeholders and responsible for expanding and optimizing data & pipeline architectures, data collection and flow across functional teams.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-23
by Email
E-post: tarunesh.bhatnagar@nihilent.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nihilent Limited Filial
(org.nr 516412-3191)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 60 8TR (visa karta
)
111 21 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7815633