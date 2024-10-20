Azure Data Architect
Deploja AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-10-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Deploja AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Jönköping
, Linköping
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
We now have a new need and are therefore looking for a consulting colleague with the qualifications below. The position is part of our consulting services, which means you will be employed by us and work with clients or internal projects and assignments.Job DescriptionWe are seeking a Senior Azure Data Architect to join our Data team. You will coordinate actions across multiple teams, ensuring the adoption of the group Data Platform within the Finance area and creating cloud data solutions for Financial and Digital & IT reporting areas. Your responsibilities include:
• Building solutions that combine data from multiple sources to support company financial processes and company Digital & IT needs using the latest Azure technology stack.
• Supporting team members with technical issues, platform administration, and access rights.
• Understanding business targets, challenging choices and roadmaps, prioritizing needs based on technical capabilities, and designing target architectures.
• Acting as a data and cloud expert, sharing your knowledge with other architects, business stakeholders, and platform experts.
• Improving and maintaining existing on-premises reporting solutions.
• Developing data architecture with a solid understanding of data domain, data modeling, quality, and sensitive data protection topics.
• Documenting technical and architectural specifications and providing architectural advice in collaboration with business analysts.
Responsibilities:
• Act as an architect in data projects in the Financial Reporting area.
• Create POCs and define technical migration strategies for existing solutions into the cloud platform.
• Assist in creating Business Use Cases for several reporting projects.
• Define architecture of data management and advanced analytics solutions in the Azure cloud.
• Ensure solution compliance with company's frameworks and standards.
• Develop documentation of system components following obligatory standards.
• Support IT team in technical implementation, testing, application deployment, and knowledge transfer to the IT support.
• Collaborate closely with business stakeholders to ensure the high quality of the final product.Your Profile (Must-have requirements)* Master's degree in Computer Science or related field
• 5+ years of experience in Data Architecture & Engineering
• Experience with business intelligence, data analysis, and reporting in enterprise environments
• Experience in design, development, and implementation of solutions architecture on the Microsoft Azure platform
• Good understanding of data security topics, from networking layer to the end user interface
• Working experience with Azure Databricks (administration and data engineering) and Azure Data Factory
• Good understanding of Azure services (SQL database, administration, IAM, Data Lake)
• Familiarity with data visualization tools (Power BI, Qlik) is a plus
• Experience with Microsoft on-premises reporting solutions (MS-SQL server, SSIS, SSRS)
• Experience with agile project delivery methodologies (Scrum, Kanban)
Soft Skills:
• Excellent communication skills
• Ability to understand business stakeholders and the business landscape
• Ability to challenge decisions made by the platform or other architects
• Strong analytical, organizational, problem-solving, and time-management skills
• Comfortable working in a diverse, complex, and fast-changing landscape of data sources
• Proactive problem solver with innovative thinking and a strong team player
• Fluent in English (C1)
Application deadline: 23-10-2024About UsWe currently employ experienced consultants in areas such as System Development, AI, Machine Learning, Testing, Cloud, Infra DevOps, and IT Project Management.Working at Deploja is something entirely different from working at an ordinary consulting company-and we are really proud of that. So, what makes us unique?We simply offer more than just a high salary and greater freedom; that's just the beginning. With us, you'll find the work environment and opportunities you deserve. Welcome to Deploja, where the grass is indeed greener!
Vi erbjuder dig följande, Valet är ditt!
Exciting assignments with our many clients. We focus on long-term projects, which gives you the opportunity to create value for the client while also developing yourself.
A secure monthly salary - together we'll agree on a base salary depending on your assignments.
Company car - we encourage you to choose an electric car for a more sustainable future.
Occupational pension and great opportunities for salary conversion.
Vacation - Would you like more than 30 days of vacation, perhaps 60 days?
Private health insurance, accident insurance, and life insurance for increased security.
Skills development - you set your own budget and choose the training you wish to attend.
Quality of life - Are you struggling to balance everyday life and wish to work a little less while still earning as much, if not more?
We handle applications continuously, and due to the high workload, it's especially important to include a short motivation for the position, explaining how you meet the requirements. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Deploja AB
(org.nr 556932-8155), https://deploja.se/ Jobbnummer
8966345