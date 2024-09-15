Azure Cloud Devops Engineer / K8s Engineer
IzaDataTech is a dynamic and innovative IT consultancy firm dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions to our clients. We are currently seeking a skilled and detail-oriented System Tester to join our team and contribute to the quality assurance processes to one of our client .
Education : Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.
Experience: Proven experience as a Cloud Devops Engineer or K8s Engineer or similar , with a strong understanding of Both Azure or on-prem infrastructures.
Responsibilities:
Design and implement CI/CD pipelines for application deployment using tools like Azure DevOps, TeamCity, or Jenkins.
Automate the provisioning of Azure cloud infrastructure using Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools like Terraform, Azure ARM templates, or Bicep.
Manage Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) clusters, ensuring efficient scaling, monitoring, and operation of microservices.
Implement and manage monitoring, logging, and alerting using Azure Monitor, Log Analytics, and third-party solutions.
Work with Rancher or other orchestration tools for container management.
Automate repetitive tasks and processes using scripts (e.g., PowerShell, Bash) and configuration management tools like Ansible or Chef.
Software skills :
Docker , Containerization , Kubernetes , ARM templates , CI /CD , Helm charts
Tools:
Teamcity , Jenkins , Azure Devops , Rancher , AKS , ELK
Benefits:
Flexible working hours
Competitive salary
Career development support
Friskvård/Healthcare allowance - up to 5000 SEK
Laptop of your choice (Mac or Dell)
Company-provided mobile phone
Good pension , Life insurance , sick insurance
IzaDataTech is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes candidates from all backgrounds to apply.
Sounds interesting , we are encouraged to send send your CV along with covering letter through email (jobb@izadatatech.se
) and also your salary expectation range .
Visit us - www.izadatatech.se
Contact us at info@izadatatech.se
