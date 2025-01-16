Azure AKS development
During 2025, a major financial organization plans to strengthen its capabilities in Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS). A dedicated core team is already in place, but there is a need to expand capacity by bringing in additional consultants with deep knowledge of both Azure and AKS. The primary focus is on building a robust, scalable solution using modern cloud-native architecture.
Required Skills and Competencies
• AKS Proficiency: Demonstrated hands-on experience in setting up, managing, and optimizing Azure Kubernetes Service.
• Azure Infrastructure Expertise: Solid understanding of Azure services, network configurations, security best practices, and resource management.
• Bicep: Competence in creating and maintaining infrastructure as code (IaC) solutions, leveraging Bicep for efficient deployment.
• Kubernetes: In-depth knowledge of container orchestration, including clustering, scaling, and advanced Kubernetes configurations.
• Managed Identity/Workload Identity: Familiarity with configuring and managing identities and permissions within containerized environments.
• CI/CD: Experience implementing continuous integration and delivery pipelines, ensuring automated testing and seamless deployments.
• Bonus - Development Skills: Additional experience in software development or coding is highly valued, though not mandatory.
Consultants will work closely with the existing team to design, implement, and refine container-based solutions that meet the organization's performance and security standards. This role involves creating and maintaining infrastructure-as-code pipelines, optimizing Kubernetes usage, and integrating managed identities within a cloud-native environment. A drive for continuous improvement, as well as a keen interest in emerging tools and methods, will be essential for success in this assignment.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
