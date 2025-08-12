Axial Clinical Supply - Data Design Expert
Axial Clinical Supply - Data Design Expert (18-month secondment / fixed term)
Location: Gothenburg
Hybrid Model: 3 days per week from office
At AstraZeneca, we put patients first and strive to meet their unmet needs worldwide. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big and working together to make the impossible a reality. If you are swift to action, confident to lead, willing to collaborate, and curious about what science can do, then you're our kind of person.
The S/4 Data Expert - Clinical Supply is responsible for supporting on the definition of business data requirements within the S/4 HANA design process, along with defining and documenting the S/4 Enterprise Data Standards and ensuring that existing ECC data is fit for purpose at the point of migration to S/4 HANA for a defined group of data objects / processes. The role is aligned to Intelligent Clinical Supply EPO and is responsible for proactively engaging with the wider business (including data offices and governance forums) and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that the S/4 data design meets business requirements, aligns to SAP standard where possible and that S/4 data can be used with confidence achieving a Quality Core.
Typical Accountabilities
* Support the definition, documentation and implementation of S/4 Enterprise Data standards related to Clinical Supply including master data, reference data and metadata - collecting the business context and ensuring approval in accordance with defined data governance. To include the development of conceptual models, business glossary and ontologies.
* Apply data, process and object expertise to support S/4 process design, acting as an integral part of the Clinical supply design team, considering both business process and analytics requirements.
* Collaborates with current business data capability to ensure that S/4 design and the wider enterprise data design remain aligned (including supporting interim state).
* Influence in the prioritization of data delivery as related to Clinical Supply, defining and managing reporting on progress to relevant stakeholders.
* Supports with the definition of the change journey from current to future state data design including completion of change impact assessments and outline of critical use case examples.
* Ensure that non-SAP system requirements are understood and considered in the data design.
* Contribute to the development of the S/4 Data Governance Strategy and Roadmap, in collaboration with the business data offices, the S/4 Data & Analytics leadership team and wider project delivery engine where relevant.
* Assist in the development of the S/4 Data Quality Strategy and secure its execution through the steering and agreeing the data quality approach for data within Clinical Supply enabling simplified migration, interim state, and the ongoing management of data to ensure that it remains fit for purpose post deployment.
* Contribute to the development of the S/4 Cleanse and Migrate strategy and execution approaches and plans.
* Input to the cleanse and enrichment approach for data within Clinical Supply in accordance with the overall data cleanse strategy.
* Provide support to project data migration processes, including the co-ordination of pre and post load business sign off.
* Ensure that data within Clinical Supply complies with the S/4 HANA Data Governance Framework and AZ Global Data Standards.
* Assist the S/4 Data Governance team in the creation of effective global procedures to ensure that each data asset is governed throughout its lifecycle.
Education, Qualifications, Skills and Experience
Essential:
* Significant experience and subject matter expertise in Clinical Supply or Master Data Management and Governance. Demonstrable knowledge of how business data requirements support process execution and analytics, with the ability to explain complex data concepts to business users.
* Demonstrable experience of designing and implementing Data Standards for a global enterprise with significant geographical and functional footprint.
* SAP working knowledge across transactions and reporting in an SAP environment, including an understanding of how data integrates within an SAP architecture.
* Experience of Business/IT partnering for the implementation of Data Governance-related solutions.
* Experience with global working and across cultures.
* Demonstrate strong communication skills with the ability to influence others to achieve objectives
* Ability to manage negotiations across a complex group, to a target outcome.
* Proven track record of delivery and ability to effectively prioritise to ensure goals and outcomes are achieved
Desirable:
* S/4 HANA implementation programme experience.
* Experience in life sciences and healthcare.
* Experience in Data Governance
* Experience in measuring, managing and improving Data Quality.
* In depth knowledge of relevant key business processes.
What we offer:
Welcome to one of over 400 sites here at AstraZeneca, providing a collaborative environment where everyone feels comfortable and able to be themselves is at the core of AstraZeneca's priorities, it's important to us that you bring your full self to work every day.
To help you maintain your best self, here's a sneak peek into some of the things this site provides for you:
* The best team to support you,
* Multisport card,
* Pension plan,
* Life insurance,
* after-work events,
* private medical care
* lunch card,
* bright and spacious environment,
* sustainable office working environment.
