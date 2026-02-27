AWS DevOps Engineer
2026-02-27
They say, 'it's not rocket science.' We disagree.
Welcome to SSC Space (formerly Swedish Space Corporation), the perfect workplace for those passionate about technology in general and space in particular.
With space organizations, research institutes, institutional and commercial actors as customers, we offer specialist expertise in satellite communications, space consulting services, rocket and balloon systems, flight test services, satellite propulsion systems, and much more.
SSC also has one of the world's largest global networks of ground stations for satellite communications. We own and operate the Esrange Space Center in Kiruna, northern Sweden, with the aim of launching satellites in the near future.
At SSC Space, our systems help launch rockets and control satellites. To do that, we need robust automation, reliable deployments, and a cloud platform that just works. That's why we are looking for an AWS DevOps Engineer who thrives on clean pipelines, codified infrastructure, and high uptime.
As AWS DevOps Engineer, you'll be a builder of automation, an advocate for reliability, and a champion for operational excellence and with a focus on Observability. You'll work hands-on with AWS and modern DevOps tools to streamline how we deploy and manage our systems.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Develop and maintain Infrastructure as Code using Terraform or CloudFormation
Design and operate monitoring stacks (e.g. Grafana, CloudWatch)
Define logging, metrics, and tracing standards
Build CI/CD pipelines for cloud-based systems and applications
Automate deployment and environment provisioning workflows
Manage containerized workloads with EKS, ECS, or Fargate
Monitor systems and respond to operational incidents
Improve reliability through observability, testing, and automation
Collaborate with developers and architects on solution design and deployment
Document infrastructure and processes for internal use and audits
Quality assurance
Software supply chain - ECR, JFROG
Building policy engine and guardrails focus on security
Application Performance Monitoring "observability".
We're looking for someone who loves automation and takes pride in reliable systems. You're curious about how things work and committed to continuous improvement.
YOU HAVE:
3+ years of hands-on AWS experience in production environments
Solid skills in infrastructure-as-code tools (Terraform, CloudFormation)
Experience building CI/CD pipelines (e.g. GitHub Actions, AWS CodePipeline, Jenkins)
Familiarity with container orchestration and Linux system administration
Knowledge of monitoring and logging solutions in AWS and Grafana.
Valuable additional experience:
Experience with Ansible or similar config management tools
Scripting skills (Python, Bash)
Exposure to DevOps practices.
How you work:
Automation-first mindset
Collaborative and service-minded
Comfortable working across IT and development teams
Fluent in Swedish and English.
WE OFFER YOU
A unique opportunity to contribute to a wide range of projects and play an active role in both the Swedish and international space industry.
An excellent opportunity for personal and career development.
An exciting, international workplace characterized by an open atmosphere and proud employees all over the world.
Additional benefits
In addition to vacation and traditional public holidays, we offer extra paid leave throughout the year, such as time off between Christmas and New Year, Ascension Day, amounting to 6-11 extra days depending on the calendar.
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year.
Health benefits such as voluntary health insurance and regular health checks for eligible employees.
Access to a benefit bike through a tax-efficient leasing program.
Support for employee-driven activities that promote connection, health, and culture across teams.
Collective Agreement, including good pensions plans, parental pay and insurance.
LOCATION
This is a full-time, permanent position with hybrid work setup in our office in Solna Strand.
FURTHER INFORMATION
For questions regarding employment terms or union-related matters, you are welcome to contact our union representatives:
Sveriges Ingenjörer: SverigesIngenjorer-AF@sscspace.com
Unionen: unionen@sscspace.com
NEXT STEP
If this opportunity sparks your interest, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible! We review applications continuously and will conduct interviews throughout the process.
You can submit your application up until 2026-03-29, which is the latest possible date for consideration.
Please note, however, that the position may be filled before this date, and the advertisement may therefore close earlier. This allows us to manage the process efficiently and give each application the attention it deserves.
When applying, please include your CV. While you are welcome to include a brief personal note or letter, our evaluation will primarily focus on your skills and qualifications as outlined in your CV, ensuring a fair and unbiased recruitment process.
This position requires approved pre-employment screening. These controls are based on the role that you will fulfill within the company. Additional requirements regarding citizenship may apply.
WE HELP EARTH BENEFIT FROM SPACE
SSC Space is a leading global provider of advanced space services, with more than 50 years of experience. We help space organizations, research institutes, commercial and institutional actors from all over the world to get access to space.
With local presence on all continents and about 700 committed employees, we offer specialist expertise in satellite communications and satellite control services, spacecraft operations, rocket and balloon systems, launch services and flight test services, as well as engineering, operations and consultancy services for space missions.
