AWS Cloud developer for AI backend
2024-07-11
Are you ready to embark on a cloud development journey like no other?
Verisure is on the lookout for a dedicated and experienced Cloud Developer with AWS knowledge to redefine the limits of innovation. Join us at Verisure in Malmö to explore the thrilling realms of cloud solutions, edge AI, and machine learning.
About the Job
As an AI Backend Developer at Verisure, your mission is to harness the power of cloud computing to build and deploy scalable solutions. You will collaborate with a dedicated team of positive developers who all thrive on pushing the boundaries of what's possible within cloud and AI technologies.
What You'll Be Up To:
* Leveraging the potential of cloud platforms such as AWS for developing, deploying, and managing applications.
* Designing, developing, and deploying serverless solutions using services like AWS Lambda, API Gateway, and IAM.
* Ensuring applications on AWS are production-grade, focusing on performance, scalability, and reliability.
* Collaborating closely with cross-functional teams, understanding their unique requirements, and delivering solutions that translate into actionable insights.
* Monitoring application performance and making necessary adjustments to ensure optimal results.
* Tracking and optimizing costs associated with AWS resources.
* Adhering to GDPR data handling and privacy protocols, ensuring the security and confidentiality of sensitive information.
* Engaging in effective communication with stakeholders, translating complex technical concepts into understandable insights.
Required Skills:
* Proven experience with AWS cloud services (AWS Certified preferred).
* Strong understanding of serverless architecture and services, including AWS Lambda, API Gateway, S3, and IAM.
* Experience in deploying and managing production-grade applications on AWS.
* Proficiency in Python and the Boto3 library for AWS interactions.
* Familiarity with infrastructure as code (IaC) tools such as AWS CloudFormation or Terraform.
* Experience with CI/CD pipelines and DevOps practices.
* Skills in monitoring application performance and tracking costs on AWS.
* Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot complex issues.
Bonus Skills:
* Understanding of machine learning concepts and AWS Sagemaker.
* Experience with Databricks & Delta Lake.
* Skills in data storytelling and visualization to communicate complex concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
* Familiarity with model and data monitoring tools.
But most importantly, you're driven by a thirst for knowledge. You're not just along for the ride; you take the lead in your learning. Supported by our team, you'll embody our values of knowledge sharing and team collaboration, contributing to our shared success.
About Verisure
Verisure is the leading European provider of professionally monitored security systems with 24/7 response services. We protect more than 5 million families and small businesses across 17 countries in Europe and Latin America. And our mission is to provide our customers peace of mind by protecting what matters most to them.
With over 35 years of insight, experience, and innovation, Verisure is known for category-creating marketing, sales excellence, innovative products and services, and customer-centricity.
Thanks to a strong focus on high quality, our customers are amongst the most satisfied and loyal in our industry. We have some of the strongest growth and retention rates globally in consumer-facing services which demonstrates our exceptional service levels and strong value proposition to our customers.
Join us on this thrilling journey towards a safer, smarter world. Apply today!
If you have questions regarding this position, please reach out to our Group TA Specialist, Luka Jovovic at luka.jovovic@verisure.com
Explore what it's like working at Verisure https://career.verisure.com/
