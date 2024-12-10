Autosar Software Engineer
Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-12-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Karlstad
, Linköping
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
AUTOSAR - Software Engineer
Are you a seasoned AUTOSAR engineer ready to showcase your expertise in the automotive industry?
Join our dynamic team and become a driving force behind cutting-edge automotive technology!
Do you want to have the opportunity to work with leading Automotive Industry Leaders and their latest vehicles? If you have high energy and passion to be a part of improving their capacity to deliver high-value services to their customers, this is the position for you.
Why Choose Us?
Innovative Projects: Dive into exciting projects at the forefront of automotive development, shaping the future of mobility.
Top-Notch Tools: Access the latest tools and technologies, from modeling software to configuration wizards, empowering you to excel in your craft.
Collaborative Environment: Work alongside a talented team of professionals, collaborating seamlessly to conquer challenges and achieve excellence.
Continuous Growth: Fuel your passion for learning with ongoing training and development opportunities, staying ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving AUTOSAR landscape.
Impactful Work: Make a meaningful impact by contributing to the creation of safe, reliable, and innovative automotive solutions that touch lives globally.
Your Role
As a C++ Developer, you will focus on developing low-level software for various vehicle functions with an emphasis on system safety platforms within the Automotive Industry.
Main responsibilities can include the following tasks:
Software development within DIM/DHU will be an advantage.
Implement solution analysis and determine product implementation recommendations.
Perform project documentation and progress reports.
Responsible for end-to-end function development
Provide on-site support for troubleshooting during the launch phase.
Your Profile
We are now looking for an individual who has excellent skills in C++ and is passionate about development and thrives in a hands-on working environment.
To be successful in this role, we are happy to see that you have:
6 + years of automotive background
MSc/BSc within Computer Science, Electrical engineering, Signal processing, Mechatronics or similar
Excellent C ++ programming skills and a minimum of three years of system software design experience
Experience from Automotive Domain (AUTOSAR)
Be familiar with Unix/Linux environments and GIT and CI tools.
Be familiar with QT and QNX
Experience in writing and/or scripting using Python/bash.
Experience and appreciation of testing, both unit, and instrumentation tests.
You are passionate about agile concepts and teamwork.
Experienced in system models, design patterns, and system architecture of embedded systems.
Hands-on experience in system engineering
Hands-on experience in test automation
Fluent in English is required & Swedish is strongly meriting.
Tech stack:
Linux, or QT, C++ or C, Intermediate knowledge in Python
Application and contact
Selection and interviews are running continuously. Apply now since we assign roles during the whole application time span.
For questions and for more information contact Jan Hansson, Talent Acquisition Partner, 0725-616900
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
We kindly but firmly refrain from direct contact with staffing, brokerage, and recruitment companies as well as other external actors and sellers of additional job advertisements.
#LI-JH6 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB
(org.nr 556542-2531), https://www.capgemini.com/se-en/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Capgemini engineering Göteborg Jobbnummer
9053078