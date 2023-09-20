Autosar Architect
2023-09-20
Description:
Due to intensive growth, the GlobalLogic Automotive department is glad to invite Autosar Architect to an Automotive project.
The project aim is to optimize and extend with new features Automotive Solution. Our clients are Tier 1s and OEMs from Europe and USA, and development is targeted to Automotive Solutions that will be deployed in the newest European cars. The project is considered as technical excellence, and we are paying huge attention to the technical challenge motivation of our team members as well as excellent compensation.
At our project, we are building a computer-in-the-car architecture - key for enabling innovation within areas such as advanced connectivity, machine learning, and autonomous drive.
Requirements:
Successfully completed a degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Telecommunications or comparable program
At least 8 years of industry experience in C Embedded
Experience participating in System Designer/System Architect/ Task Leader
Good knowledge of the ISO 14229/15765 (Automotive diagnostics stack)
Hands-on experience with Automotive system design
Experience in Autosar BSW, application, and low-level software configuration.
Knowledge of Aurix Tricore
Excellent programming knowledge in C Embedded
Understanding of CAN/LIN/Ethernet protocols
Experience with Autosar Classic (Vector)
Experience acting as a Function Owner/System Safety Engineer/Cyber Security Engineer will be a plus
Knowledge of requirements engineering
Practical knowledge of version control tools e.g.: GIT/ Gerrit
An autonomous, proactive, team-oriented and self-reliant way of working combined with a structured and precise working style.
High level of communication skills, creativity, and open-mindedness
Sense of leadership and responsibility
Very good knowledge of English both spoken and written
Job Responsibilities:
Development and implementation of hardware-related software in the Automotive domain in C and Autosar Classic
System Design and development of functions
