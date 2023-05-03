Automotive Test Manager (with Autosar)
Description:
Due to intensive growth, the GlobalLogic Automotive department is glad to invite Lead Test manager to an Automotive project.
The project aim is to optimize and extend with new features Automotive Solution. Our clients are Tier 1s and OEMs from Europe and USA, and development is targeted to Automotive Solutions that will be deployed in the newest European cars. The project is considered as technical excellence, and we are paying huge attention to the technical challenge motivation of our team members as well as excellent compensation.
At our project, we are building a computer-in-the-car architecture - key for enabling innovation within areas such as advanced connectivity, machine learning, and autonomous drive.
Requirements:
Required:
Test Management experience at least five years
Hands-on experience with HW and SW testing for the Automotive industry
Hands-on experience with SAFE or other Agile approaches
Experience with HIL/SIL testing (including whitebox testing)
Python and AUTOSAR expertise
Deep understanding of the software delivery cycle (V-model)
Knowledge in analysis and evaluation of found defects and feature development for support of SW Development
Deep understanding of Software Testing Tools
An autonomous, proactive, team-oriented and self-reliant way of working combined with a structured and precise working style.
High level of communication skills, creativeness, and open-mindedness
Sense of leadership and responsibility
Very good knowledge of English, both spoken and written.
Will be a plus:
ISTQB Certified Test Manager
Hands-on experience with the ASPICE engineering process group
Experience working in conformity of ISO 26262
Hands-on experience with ASIL D
SAFE 5.1 agilist
experience in Jenkins scripting / Robot framework / Lauterbach scripting
Experience with MIL testing
Job Responsibilities:
As a leader of the verification team you will be involved in the following activities
Define and enhance the test plan and test strategy for
Perform Manual tests in different environments, such as HIL and Boxcar.
Automation of test cases
Fault tracing, analysis, and debugging of the software.
Leading verification and test automation activities with the team
Communication with development teams, Product Owners, and other stakeholders
What We Offer
Exciting Projects: With clients across all industries and sectors, we offer an opportunity to work on market-defining products using the latest technologies.
Collaborative Environment: You can expand your skills by collaborating with a diverse team of highly talented people in an open, laidback environment - or even abroad in one of our global centers or client facilities!
Work-Life Balance: GlobalLogic prioritizes work-life balance, which is why we offer flexible work schedules.
Professional Development: We develop paths suited to your individual talents through international knowledge exchanges and professional certification opportunities.
Excellent Benefits: We provide our employees with private medical care, sports facilities cards, group life insurance, travel insurance and cultural activities.
Fun Perks: We want you to feel comfortable in your work, which is why we create good working environment with relax zones, host social and teambuilding activities and stock our kitchen with delicious teas and coffees!
About GlobalLogic
GlobalLogic is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise-we help our clients imagine what's possible, and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business. Så ansöker du
