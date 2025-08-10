Automotive Software Engineer - ASW
2025-08-10
AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and beyond. The company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in fields like vehicle development and integration, e-mobility, automated and connected mobility (ADAS/AD), and software for a greener, safer, better world of mobility.
Join our dynamic team at AVL MTC, located in Gothenburg, one of Europe's leading R&D hubs for the automotive industry. At AVL MTC, our Software team is a multi-national group of passionate engineers driving innovation in automotive software development for next-generation vehicle technologies. You'll work at the forefront of mobility, collaborating on cutting-edge embedded platforms, safety-critical systems, and advanced software architectures. If you're passionate about automotive software development and driven to shape the future of mobility alongside a global team, we look forward to hearing from you.
Responsibilities:
* Collaborate with system engineers and architects to translate requirements into software architecture using modeling and design tools
* Design and develop application functionality and algorithms by writing clean, efficient code in C and/or C++, or by modeling and implementing them in Simulink
* Work with CI/CD pipelines and version control tools (Git, Gerrit, Jenkins, Docker, etc)
* Supporting verification and validation activities across the software development lifecycle, including static code analysis, unit testing, and MIL/SIL/HIL testing
* Maintain build stability and manage software integration
* Collaborate effectively across cross-functional and multi-disciplinary teams, following Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) principles and agile development practices
• BSc / MSc degree in SW / Electrical / Electronic engineering
* Minimum of 3+ years of experience in automotive embedded software development Minimum of 3+ years of experience in automotive embedded software development
* Solid understanding of AUTOSAR methodology and toolchain
* Strong programming (C and/or C++) skills with a focus on readability, maintainability, and scalability
* Good understanding of UML and SysML
* Experience working with Davinci Developer, Davinci Configurator, and EB tresos
* Fluent in English with strong verbal and written communication skills
* Drivers license B or equivalent
Meriting:
* Familiarity with functional safety and ASPICE
* Experience with AUTOSAR Basic Software Modules like (OS, MemStack, ComStack)
* Experience with MATLAB M-files and Python for algorithm development, automation, or testing
* Swedish language proficiency
