Automotive Software Developer - C & Autosar

Shape the Future with VIPAS AB as an Automotive SW Developer
At VIPAS AB, We are looking for a Senior Software Developer for an exciting assignment in the Automotive industry. This role is perfect for someone with experience in ECU development and strong knowledge of Autosar Classic and C-language.
In this assignment, you will work on automotive software projects, including Autosar MCAL implementation and following the MCE Safety Manual requirements. You will collaborate closely with the client team to ensure high-quality, reliable software for automotive systems.
Key Skills:
ECU development experience
Strong knowledge of C-language
Understanding of real-time systems
Familiarity with Autosar Classic and MCAL
Knowledge of MCE Safety Manual
Location: Stockholm
Apply today and join VIPAS AB to contribute to innovative automotive software solutions.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-19
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se Arbetsplats
Vipas AB Kontakt
Shrinivasan Sampath Kumar shrini@vipas.se +46 728479197
9533492